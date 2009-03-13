Free for all The no-cost way to go

It looks like the sun will be shining on Delaware Avenue this Sunday, so there's no excuse for missing this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade. The 67th annual parade begins at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of City Hall before proceeding down Delaware.

NO I.D. REQUIRED

Not 21? No problem

You'll have plenty of chances to take in the Shrine Circus, which sets up shop at the Hamburg Fairgrounds beginning Thursday. The circus will have several performances through next weekend. The fairgrounds is at 5600 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg; tickets for the circus are available through Tickets.com.

***

FUN FOR ONE

Go single -- or bring a friend

There's no better way to break ice than listening to some music -- and perhaps cutting a rug. So get your weekend started on the right foot and head to the Singles Party at 7:30 tonight in Jacobi's Bar and Niteclub at 1404 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. Call 825-5544 for details.