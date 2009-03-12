Borrowing authorized for GCC

The Genesee County Legislature on Wednesday authorized borrowing $2.05 million through bonds to pay part of the cost of major improvements on the Batavia Campus of Genesee Community College.

The $4.1 million part of the college's 10-year master plan was approved by the Legislature last year. Because of state funding, the project also needed permission from the State University of New York.

Construction is supposed to start this spring on expanding the college athletic fields, installing synthetic turf and refurbishing the gymnasium and locker rooms.

The lawmakers also learned that the county will share with three other counties more than $1.5 million in federal economic stimulus money for job training and summertime employment.

Orleans, Wyoming and Livingston counties -- the so-called GLOW union -- will share in the aid to be funded next month through the state Department of Labor. Each county will receive about $382,000 in 2009.

To prepare, the Legislature voted Wednesday to hire two full-time employees -- a counselor and clerk-typist -- for the county's Job Development Bureau. The $47,300 cost will be covered by the grant.

In other business, the Legislature:

*Renewed a contract with National Time Share Services of Niagara Falls for a computerized voter registration and digitization system to be used by the county Board of Elections. The cost of the two-year contract is $47,300.

*Agreed to spend remaining funds from the federal Handicapped Access Voters Act for voting access and education. Three grants of $27,000 cover polling place access for voters with disabilities. A $34,864 contract will finance a poll worker training program.

*Authorized the purchase of 16 2009 vehicles for the county's motor pool at a cost of $350,000. The purchases, most from Buffalo and Rochester area dealers, come from the state bid list.