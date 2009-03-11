Ex-lawyer sentenced in thefts

A former Lackawanna lawyer was sentenced Tuesday to four months of weekends in jail for stealing about $102,000 from six clients -- including one victim after the defendant had been suspended from practicing law.

Alan E. Fielitz beat automatic disbarment proceedings by resigning from the legal profession after he pleaded guilty Sept. 18 before Erie County Judge Michael F. Pietruszka to five counts of grand larceny and a petit larceny for the theft of client funds.

Fielitz, 56, who had been suspended from the practice of law last May by the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court in Rochester, told Pietruszka the only way he felt he could pay his bills was by stealing client funds.

The judge also ordered him to make monthly restitution payments of $200 for the next 10 years.

Prosecutor John C. Doscher said Fielitz, of Hall Drive in the Town of Hamburg, had faced a possible prison term of up to 32 years.

The state Lawyer's Fund, which compensates those who are victimized by lawyers, has already reimbursed Fielitz clients about $60,000 -- including an Amherst woman who faced the loss of her house, who also was reimbursed by a real estate company and kept her house.

However, several of his former law clients will come up short on repayments, said Doscher, noting the judge ordered the amount of restitution he anticipates Fielitz will be able to make.

Fielitz, a 1978 graduate of the University at Buffalo Law School and a lawyer in the state since 1979, declined to comment as he left court Tuesday.

Doscher emphasized that Fielitz was forced to plead guilty to the highest criminal charges a grand jury could have lodged against him for his crimes against clients between August 2007 and last July, when he took money from a client even though suspended.

Fielitz begins serving his sentence this weekend.

