Moore draws lesson from brother's mishap

It's been five years and two days since hockey stopped for Steve Moore. The anniversary of Todd Bertuzzi's infamous sucker punch passed with little fanfare Sunday, further reminder that memories inevitably fade.

While five years may seem like an eternity in this era of instant news, it's only yesterday to Moore's brother. Dominic Moore, the Buffalo Sabres' newest forward, can vividly recapture the broken neck and severe concussion suffered by his brother during Bertuzzi's attack from behind.

When he does, it's a call to relish his moments in the NHL.

"It doesn't seem like it was that long ago," Dominic Moore said Monday. "It's a tough situation, most of all for him not being able to play. It's a reminder that you can't take anything for granted and appreciate every day that you play the game."

Moore's next game is tonight, when the Sabres visit the Philadelphia Flyers in Wachovia Center. It will be Moore's third game with the Sabres and 66th this season. His older brother hasn't played since March 8, 2004, and he won't again.

Steve Moore's playing days ended as a Colorado rookie. Bertuzzi tried fighting Moore to avenge an earlier hit on Vancouver's Markus Naslund, and he punched Moore from behind and drove his head into the ice. The injuries were severe.

"Having family members that have had their careers cut short, you appreciate the chance to play," Dominic Moore said after practice in HSBC Arena. "You can't take it for granted at all."

The 28-year-old Moore is trying to find his way with the Sabres. Practice time has been minimal because of a hectic schedule and visa issues following Wednesday's trade from Vancouver.

Once he gets settled, he will continue a career year. He has 12 goals, 29 assists and 41 points. In his first 224 games spread over four seasons, he had 22 goals, 33 assists and 55 points.

Moore credits the career boost with the Maple Leafs to coach Ron Wilson and the trust he showed in his center.

"I've played the same way throughout my career, and I think it's a matter of a coach that sort of sees something in you where others didn't and gives you a chance," Moore said. "For that, I'm grateful to Ron Wilson."

There are only 16 games left in the season, and the Sabres are outside of a playoff spot. They'll need help from everyone, including Moore, if they want to move up from 10th place into the top eight.

"Anytime you come to a new team you have to familiarize yourself with new things," Moore said. "My focus is on doing whatever I can to help the team."

Moore's effectiveness defensively, including on the penalty kill, was learned during stops with the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Toronto. The offensive talent is a carry-over from his four-years at Harvard. He averaged more than a point per game during his collegiate career, including 51 points in 34 games his senior season. He graduated with a degree in sociology. As expected, the Harvard man has brains -- and wit.

"I was fortunate enough to be able to interact with some very bright people and keep them fooled that I'm one of them," he said with a grin. "People don't realize, in general, it's one of the most storied college hockey programs in the country. It seemed like an opportunity to get the best of both worlds, as far as get a great education and play for great hockey program."

Moore, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, already has put himself in line for a raise over his $900,000 salary. A solid stretch run that helps put his team in the playoffs would add to the bottom line.

"It's so locked up in there," Moore said of the Eastern Conference standings, in which seven teams are separated by seven points.

Sabres vs. Flyers

Faceoff: 7 p.m. in Wachovia Center

TV: Versus

Radio: 550 AM

Season series: Flyers lead, 2-0