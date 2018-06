The Buffalo Bills wasted little time when it came to selling replica jerseys of Terrell Owens' uniform. The shirts with "Owens" on the back are currently on sale at the Bills' on-line store in home, road and throwback editions for $80 each.

While the uniforms displayed on line gives Owens No. 1 instead of his usual No. 81 (worn by James Hardy last season), the store says shirts will be shipped three to four weeks after Owens is assigned a number.