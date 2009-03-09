LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>Business group taking scholarship applications

NIAGARA FALLS -- The American Business Women's Association's Niagara Falls Chapter is accepting applications for the Stephen Bufton Memorial Education Fund scholarship.

Applicants must be female college students who are at the junior level or higher (45 credit hours must be completed by time of application), be from Niagara or Erie counties, and attend any accredited university in the United States.

A grade point average of 2.5 or higher is also required. The deadline for applications is March 31. Send an e-mail to Michele Altman at mitchie764@roadrunner.com or info@abwaniagara.com for more information and applications.

-----

>Catholic Health System plans free educational programs

Two free educational programs sponsored by Catholic Health System will be held this month in Cheektowaga.

Dr. Daniel Patterson will present a free program on colorectal cancer awareness at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Information on signs and symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options and the importance of early detection will be discussed.

At 7 p.m. March 18, Dr. John Debarry will talk about incontinence, a medical condition that affects about 25 million Americans.

Both events will be held in the Catholic Health Education Center, Suite 8A, in the Appletree Business Park, 2875 Union Road. Anyone wishing to attend must register by calling 447-6205.

-----

>2 defibrillators given to Police Department

The Buffalo Police Department now has two new defibrillators, thanks to a donation made by businesses involved in the annual Italian Heritage Festival.

The Hertel-North Buffalo Business Association made the donation Wednesday at a City Hall news conference. The automated external defibrillators will be placed at Police Headquarters on Franklin Street and at the Northwest District Police Station on Hertel Avenue.

"Because of this very generous donation, our city residents and police officers will now have the equipment necessary to respond to persons in need of immediate cardiac care," Mayor Byron W. Brown said.

The donation, valued at more than $5,000, was made by Jeff Rinaldo, president of the Hertel-North Buffalo Business Association, and Carmen J. Palma, president of the Italian Heritage Festival.