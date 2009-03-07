Phish phanatics to get their phill

OK, so the economy's a mess, people are losing their jobs, and the near future is not exactly promising. Ask a Phish fan what's on her mind these days, though, and you won't hear anything but sunny optimism.

In fact, far from clinging to whatever money they still have and pondering ways to protect what's left of their 401ks, "PhishHeads" are plotting countrywide treks, booking hotel rooms, forking over their bucks for tickets to multiple shows, gassing up the VW van, and preparing to head on down the highway.

Yes, it's true. Phish -- held by many to be the greatest jam band extant, and the one that came closest to filling the gaping hole left by the death of Jerry Garcia and the subsequent dissolution of the Grateful Dead -- has re-formed, and is hitting the road for the first time since the conclusion of its 2004 farewell tour.

For so many among the tie-dye and patchouli oil set, even winning the lottery would seem like a consolation prize compared to the prospect of witnessing Trey Anastasio, Mike Gordon, Jon Fishman and Page McConnell performing together on the same stage.

This week, Phish launched its reunion tour with a three-night run in Hampton, Va., before houses that were filled to capacity. The last of these shows takes place tonight, after which the band will break to work on solo projects -- including the fulfillment of a commission Anastasio received to perform his classical piece "Time Turns Elastic" with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra -- before reconvening in June for the first stage of its summer bacchanal.

Though tour dates have only been announced through June, and no Buffalo stop is on the initial routing, if things go well, it's likely that Phish will extend its jaunt throughout the summer.

Heart of the village

What's the massive appeal? Why has Phish been able to retain a massive and incredibly loyal fan base during a five-year hiatus, and return to sell out a full run of concerts almost immediately upon placing tickets on sale?

Well, Phish "phanatic" Taraleigh Silberberg cut to the heart of the matter recently, when she told WCAX.com in Burlington, Vt., that the band's appeal has much to do with the ecstatic state its music conjures for listeners.

"When I hear their music, I just go crazy and want to jump out of my skin and sweat and dance around," Silberberg said. Seems so simple and obvious, but Phish appears to be fulfilling a need among the music-loving public for ritualistic gathering and communal celebration. The band, if we follow Silberberg's train of thought, has become the drum circle beating in the heart of the village, while the populace gathers round to lose themselves in the rhythm, the repetition, the dance.

Of course, being a Phish fan means traveling. That's part of the whole trip, which is a good thing for the band's considerable fan population in Western New York, since the closest Phish will come to our neck of the woods is its appearance June 18 at the Post Gazette Pavilion, in Burgettstown, Pa. (The Pavilion is an open-air ampitheatre in the greater Pittsburgh area.) Phish is indeed playing in New York State, but not at our end of it. The June dates kick off with two nights of shows at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, on June 4 and 5. (That's Long Island to you, upstater.) Mansfield, Mass., and Camden, N.J., also made the cut for the maiden reunion sojourn.

It should come as no surprise that every single show announced so far is completely sold out. Phish fan community boards are rife with ticket trading and selling, however, and more than a few of the faithful have become the Phish equivalent of the Deadhead on the side of the road -- the one holding up a cardboard sign upon which he or she has scrawled "I need a miracle," citing a well-loved Grateful Dead song in hopes of scoring a ducat for the show.

A Buffalo Phish fan who preferred to stay anonymous -- perhaps for fear of being mocked by his non-jam band-loving friends? -- claimed that seeing "sold out" in bold typeface next to every show posted at Phish.com is far from a deal-breaker. According to this particular fan, not having a ticket is no reason to stay home, since happening upon one in the area surrounding the venue in question is "never a problem, dude." Make of this what you will.

For the phaithful

If you do decide to stay home and bask in the optimistic belief that June will go swimmingly for the Phish lads, and more dates will be forthcoming -- including a Buffalo one -- then take heart in the fact that, earlier this week, the band released the seven-DVD box set "The Clifford Ball." The gorgeously packaged and lovingly presented box documenting the famed August 16 and 17, 1996, Phish-fest ain't cheap -- it's going for $89.99 through Amazon.com -- but it is a reminder of what this band has meant to the concert industry for the last 15 years.

The Clifford Ball was a two-day affair held on the grounds of an Air Force Base in Plattsburgh, with Phish lovers traveling from near and far to camp, party, do that whirling dervish-type spinning dance, and witness some seven (!) sets from their heroes. The success of the event -- musically, financially and sociologically -- created the blueprint for rock festivals to follow, positing a new Utopian vibe, and ultimately, leading to the birth of the current mother of all summer fests, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, held each summer since 2002 in Manchester, Tenn.

Not coincidentally, Phish will be one of the headlining acts at this year's Bonnaroo, which takes place June 11 through 14. The band will "perform a late-night set ... exact time to be announced shortly," according to Phish.com. Bonnaroo is the only show on Phish's summer tour that isn't sold out. Yet.

It's time to pack up the plantation, Phish-lovin' folks. Your boys are back in town.

