Lockport ends Jamestown's Class AA reign Randall's 17 points carry Lady Lions

Caroline Randall had a feeling she was going to have a big game long before Saturday's Section VI Class AA title game between Lockport and Jamestown.

Her premonition came true as the Lockport sophomore delivered with 17 points in a 47-35 win before approximately 500 at Erie Community College downtown.

After the Lady Lions fell behind, 5-0, Randall scored her team's first six points. They were the start of a 13-0 run that would give Lockport the lead the rest of the game. Randall feasted on baseline shots when Jamestown was in its 1-3-1 zone.

"We watched the game when they played Williamsville North and we thought that might be open," said Randall. "After the first few shots I felt like the whole team was getting into a rhythm. We looked at [Jamestown] like a challenge, and we like challenges. We knew it would be a big task."

The title is Lockport's first since 2003-2004. The Lady Lions (20-3) advance to next Saturday's Far West Regional game against the Class AA champion from Section V. That game will be back at ECC at 2 p.m.

Lockport senior Lindsey Burke scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half and Lea Sobieraski added 10 from the paint. Lockport went on an 11-0 tear during the first three minutes of the third quarter to build its largest lead at 29-14.

Jamestown went to its trap game, but Lockport's guards handled the pressure and refused to rush on offense.

Two-time All-Western New York guard Erinne Cunningham rallied the Red Raiders scoring nine of her 16 points in the last 4:01 of the third quarter, but it wasn't enough. Randall and Burke took turns scoring to build Lockport's lead back up to 12 points (40-28) with 4:12 left in the game. Jamestown's Sadie Breen capped a big sophomore season with 12 points.

The loss snaps Jamestown's impressive run of three straight Class AA titles.

"As I told the girls, the first year I coached five years ago I came here and watched this game," said Jamestown coach Ken Ricker. "Ever since, we've been here [in the final] and I expect to be back here next year, and we expect Lockport to be here. They're a dominating team in the NFL. They are well-coached and work hard. We will follow their example."

Cunningham's high school career came to a painful end when she suffered an injury to her left leg with 3:20 left in the game and Jamestown trailing, 40-32. After several minutes, she was carried off the court where ice was applied to her ankle and shin. "I jumped up in the air, and I don't know, I just felt it pop," she said. Cunningham left on a gurney and was taken to a local hospital for an X-ray.

