ECC women roll to national bowling title

Jessica Mamon reigned as all-events champion as she and her Erie Community College teammates finished off their triumphant march to the National Junior College Athletic Association women's bowling championship Saturday.

It was the second national championship in a row and 27th ever for the Lady Kats.

Vincennes (Ind.) University also defended its men's team championship in competition that started Friday at AMF Thruway Lanes and wrapped up Saturday at Transit Lanes.

Mamon (Williamsville South) improved on her second-place finish in last year's All-Events. This time she put together sets of 505, 585, 591 and 549 for a 2,229 total (185.8 average over 12 games) to edge freshman teammate Gina Maduri (Tonawanda) and Tabatha Williams of Herkimer County CC by 39 pins. Maduri and Williams tied with 2,190.

The ECC women led wire-to-wire. They took a 184-pin lead over second-place Hudson Valley CC into Saturday's competition and widened the margin with a 2,658 team set and tacked on 1,556 in the nine-game Baker System portion of the competition.

Vincennes' men, meanwhile, pulled away easily Saturday with a 3,040 in the five-man team block and won with a total of 14,219.

The big battle was for second place where the ECC men, who were third Friday, emerged over Schenectady County CC and Community College of Allegheny County-South (Pa.).

ECC shot a huge 1,133 in the third game of the five-man round to vault from fourth to second and then held off Schenectady through the Baker set. The Kats finished with 13,644 pins. Schenectady was third at 13,609.

Mamon, Maduri, Williams and ECC's Allyson Harvey and Jennifer Logan of Herkimer CCC made the women's All-America team based on their All-Events finishes. The men's All-America consisted of Gerod Qualls and Brett Shephard of Vincennes, Ron Giessin and Ryan Gahan of Schenectady and Sam Dewitt of CCAC-South.

***

Niagara tops UAH

Igor Mironov scored twice and while Ryan Olidis, Dan Baco, Brian Dowd and Vince Rocco had single tallies as Niagara closed its men's hockey regular season schedule with a 6-3 victory over Alabama-Huntsville in Dwyer Arena. It ended a string of three straight ties for the Purple Eagles (16-13-5, 9-5-4 College Hockey America).

Chris Moran had a pair of assists in the victory, giving him 99 points in his career at Niagara.

NU goalie Juliano Pagliaro had 18 saves.

Mironov scored twice in the first period -- once on the power play -- giving him 16 on the season, before Kevin Morrison answered for the Blazers with a goal in the second. However, the middle period ended with Niagara on top, 5-2, after goals by Olidis, Baco and Dowd.

Rocco ended the scoring with his 12th of the season with 6:46 left.

Niagara outshot the visitors, 39-21.