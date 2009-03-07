Around town / Meetings and hearings this week

>Barker

The Village Board will meet at 8 p.m. Monday in Village Hall, 8708 Main St.

***

>Hartland

The Town Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Town Hall, 8942 Ridge Road, Gasport.

***

>Lewiston

A Town Board work session will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 1375 Ridge Road.

Also this week:

The Lewiston-Porter School Board will hold a budget deliberation session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Resource Center on the district's Mapleton Road campus.

***

>Lockport

The town Planning Board will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall, 6560 Dysinger Road. Topics for the work session include the question of whether Pinegrove Estates, the senior citizen housing complex on Bowmiller Road, needs to pay the town's $800-per-lot recreation fee and plans for a 100-by-200-foot artificial pond on Wynkoop Road and an addition to the clubhouse at Gothic Hill Golf Course.

Also this week:

The Common Council will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Municipal Building, One Locks Plaza.

The School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the district administration building, 130 Beattie Ave.

***

>Town of Niagara

The Town Board will hold a work session at 7 p.m. Thursday in Town Hall, 7105 Lockport Road.

***

>Niagara County

The County Legislature Community Services Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Warren J. Rathke Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Extension, Lockport.

Also this week:

The County Legislature Administration Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Niagara County Community College board room, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn.

The Industrial Development Agency board will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Center for Economic Development, 6311 Inducon Corporate Drive, Wheatfield. A discussion on a local hiring policy for IDA projects is expected.

The County Legislature Economic Development Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Center for Economic Development.

***

>Niagara Falls

The City Council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 745 Main St. A regular meeting will follow at 7.

Also this week:

The Planning Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall.

The School Board will have a program review session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the district's central office, 630 66th St.

***

>North Tonawanda

The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 216 Payne Ave.

Also this week:

The Common Council will hold a work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall.

The School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the district administration building, 175 Humphrey St.

***

>Pendleton

The Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 6570 Campbell Blvd.

Also this week:

The Starpoint School Boad will meet at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the board conference room in Starpoint Middle School on the district's Mapleton Road campus.

***

>Porter

The Town Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 3265 Creek Road.

***

>Royalton

The Town Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 5316 Royalton Center Road, Middleport.

The Royalton-Hartland School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the High School auditorium on the district's State Street campus.

***

>Somerset

The Town Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, 8700 Haight Road.

Also this week:

The Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall.

***

>Wheatfield

The Niagara Charter School board of trustees will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the school conference room, 2077 Lockport Road.

***

>Wilson

The Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 375 Lake St.

Also this week:

The School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the W.H. Stevenson Elementary School cafeteria on Ransomville Road.

***

>Youngstown

The Village Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in Village Hall, 240 Lockport St.