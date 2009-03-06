Harriet Tubman museum gets a boost

About 135 years after Harriet Tubman ferried escaped slaves across the Niagara Gorge to Canada, Buffalo native Kevin E. Cottrell pitched an idea to build an Underground Railroad interpretive center near where those journeys ended.

In that context, maybe the 22 years he's waited for the idea to catch fire isn't so long.

State Parks Commissioner Carol Ash and Falls Mayor Paul A. Dyster signed a ceremonial agreement in City Hall on Friday that will allow Cottrell, a state parks worker, to spend the next two years chasing his dream to honor the most famous Underground Railroad conductor of them all -- as well as the role the Buffalo Niagara region played in the struggle to end slavery.

The state has agreed to continue to pay about two-thirds of Cottrell's annual $75,000 salary while he works on a museum and park near the Whirlpool Bridge. He also wants to develop tours of the bridge that will allow tourists to share what Tubman and her charges felt as they crossed the gorge on their trek to freedom in the 1840s.

The city, which will get new tourist sites as part of the bargain, will pay the rest of Cottrell's wages.

"We don't have to look for visitors," said Cottrell, noting that more than 8 million people come to the New York side of the falls annually. The goal for his work, he said, will be to drive some of those people about a mile and a half north of the American Falls to a new tourist attraction, and hope they help breathe new life into a largely barren Main Street along the way.

Cottrell, 47, grew up near Michigan Avenue in Buffalo and was instrumental in helping that street become an Underground Railroad Heritage Corridor in 1993. For the last 15 years, he has operated Motherland Connextions, a tour company that takes visitors on excursions to historic sites integral to the Abolitionist movement in Erie and Niagara counties, and southern Ontario.

He has worked as a historic interpreter and grants specialist for state parks since 1986, the year he began to push for more ways to honor Tubman.

Through the years, state and city officials cited regulations and red tape in shunting Cottrell's vision aside. But the rise of heritage tourism, a struggling economy and new leadership at the state and city levels has made the "North Star at the North End" project an idea whose time has come.

"There isn't any reason why we can't make this a tourist attraction," said Ash, the parks commissioner.

Cottrell said he will turn his private tour business over to family members as he presses ahead with the public projects, which will cost $500,000 or more. An interpretive center will take shape on the first floor of an old U.S. Customs House at Whirlpool and Bath streets, part of an estimated $33 million project that will restore the structure and turn it into a passenger rail station, as well. Harriet Tubman Park will be built nearby and a heritage corridor will connect it to the Customs House. Cottrell said he hoped both projects would be completed by the end of 2010. Tours on the Whirlpool Bridge, however, could take more time.

