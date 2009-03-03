LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>Donovan's name urged for new courthouse

Assemblymen Sam Hoyt and Mark J.F. Schroeder are calling on the area's representatives in Washington, D.C., to support the naming of the new federal courthouse in downtown Buffalo for Gen. William J. Donovan.

"Given his Buffalo roots and his distinguished service to his country, not just in the military arena, but as an accomplished lawyer, diplomat and statesman, I can think of no better choice," Hoyt said.

Regarded as the father of the CIA, Donovan headed its predecessor, the Office of Strategic Services, during World War II. In support of the naming effort, the OSS Society has started a petition, and the two assemblymen have created a Facebook page, "Name Buffalo's New Federal Courthouse After Gen. Donovan." Both can be accessed from Hoyt's Web site at www.samhoyt.com.

-----

>Request forms available for nonpublic-school buses

Lackawanna parents seeking transportation for their children to nonpublic schools must file a request in writing by April 1.

Form letters, available in school offices, should be completed and returned to those offices or forwarded to the Lackawanna City School District's Transportation Department at 245 South Shore Blvd., Lackawanna, NY 14218.

Letters containing the child's name, address, school and grade level as of September 2009, along with a parent's phone number and signature, also will be accepted.

Questions should be directed to Nicholas D. Korach, principal of transportation, at 827-6761.

-----

>Theatre Alliance starts informational Web site

Theatre Alliance of Buffalo has launched a comprehensive Web site that allows theater-goers to find a show by theater, date or genre.

The site, www.theatreallianceofbuffalo.com, also offers a comprehensive weekly listing of theaters in the Buffalo Niagara region that links to regional Web sites and provides an artist gallery.

-----

>Shamrock Run to close Smith Street ramps

The Smith Street entrances to the Niagara Thruway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday because of the 31st annual Shamrock Run.

The 8K race is following a new course this year because of waterfront construction.

The race will begin at noon at Father Conway Park on Louisiana Street, go up Smith to Seneca Street, then down Michigan Avenue to the waterfront before finishing back on Louisiana.

Anyone interested in participating in the run can sign up at the Old First Ward Community Center, 62 Republic St., or at www.buffaloshamrockrun.com. Race entry is $22. The first 3,000 to register get an embroidered hooded sweat shirt.

Proceeds from the race go to the Old First Ward Community Association to provide housing and human services to residents in the Buffalo River community.

For more information, call 856-8613.