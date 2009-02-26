POLICE & COURTS

>Youth accused of shooting at houses with a BB gun

West Seneca police have charged a 16-year-old youth with felony criminal mischief and other charges after accusing him of firing BB shots at a moving vehicle and three houses in West Seneca late Wednesday.

Officer Bryan French charged Ryan Burke, of Dirkson Avenue, with four counts of criminal mischief -- one a felony -- plus reckless endangerment and marijuana possession.

The shooting incidents began at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the shots struck a moving vehicle on Main Street and three homes on Allendale Road.