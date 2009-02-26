LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>Ford test-drive event to aid high school

Ford Motor Co. and Towne Ford will launch the automaker's 2009 national series of "Drive One 4 UR School" fundraising events Saturday at Orchard Park High School, 4040 Baker Road.

For every person who test-drives a Ford vehicle at the event, Ford and Towne Ford will donate $20 to Orchard Park High School, up to a maximum of $6,000 (300 test drives.) The test drives, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., are being held as part of the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce's annual Market Fair.

Last year, Towne Ford ranked second nationally in Ford's fundraising effort, raising $8,640 for the high school from the test drives and a national sales competition for participating dealerships.

A total of 330 Ford dealers will participate this year, including West Herr Ford of Hamburg on May 16.