This Day in Buffalo Sports History: MISL's best in Buffalo

Feb. 23, 1983 -- The Buffalo Stallions were still a popular attraction when they won the right to host the Major Indoor Soccer League's All-Star Game in 1983. The most impressive part of the night might have been the crowd - 13,426 turned out in Memorial Auditorium for the contest.

The fans got to see an outstanding performance by Tony Glavin. The St. Louis Steamers forward had three goals and two assists to win most valuable player honors. He sparked a West victory over the East, 9-5. Glavin scored 50 goals for the Steamers that season.

Glavin apparently found a home in the St. Louis area, and runs soccer camps nearby. He even has his own Web site: TonyGlavin.com.

