Power Rankings / Bucky Gleason ranks all 30 NHL teams

(Through Thursday; last week's rankings in parentheses)

1 San Jose Sharks. Thornton praises Boston fans who booed him. (2)

2 Boston Bruins. Exposed by Sharks in four-goal implosion. (1)

3 Detroit Red Wings. No fair having Zetterberg, Datsyuk on same line. (3)

4 New Jersey Devils. Clemmensen putting up Vezina-like numbers. (4)

5 Washington Capitals. Green ties record for D with goal in seven straight. (5)

6 Calgary Flames. Potsdam native Conroy plays 900th NHL game. (7)

7 Chicago Blackhawks. Kane hasn't scored at even strength since Dec. 20. (6)

8 Philadelphia Flyers. AHL Phantoms will adore barn in Glens Falls. (9)

9 New York Rangers. Outscored, 22-5, during five-game skid. (10)

10 Montreal Canadiens. Free-falling with blowout L's to Flames, Oilers. (8)

11 Florida Panthers. Zednik has OT goal on anniversary of neck injury. (12)

12 Buffalo Sabres. Players exude class in wake of crash. (11)

13 Anaheim Ducks. Pronger would get big return on trade. (14)

14 Dallas Stars. Looks like Rangers really are foolish enough to take Avery. (18)

15 Carolina Hurricanes. Brind'Amour has one goal in 35-game stretch. (13)

16 Vancouver Canucks. Preparations continue for 2010 Olympics. Yahoo. (19)

17 Minnesota Wild. Foster's comeback from broken femur continues in AHL. (15)

18 Pittsburgh Penguins. Gonchar's return should help, assuming he's 100 percent. (17)

19 Edmonton Oilers. Jagr leaving KHL for Edmonton? Don't hold your breath. (16)

20 Columbus BlueJackets. LaCosta shuts out Avalanche in his second NHL start. (22)

21 Los Angeles Kings. Four straight wins before Calgary stampede. (21)

22 Phoenix Coyotes. Bryzgalov snaps six-game losing streak. (20)

23 Nashville Predators. Arnott has 20 goals in 12 of 15 NHL seasons. (23)

24 Colorado Avalanche. Rumor had defenseman Leopold headed for Beantown. (24)

25 Toronto Maple Leafs. Kubina down to his final two months in Toronto? (26)

26 Tampa Bay Lightning. Lecavalier trade talk has fizzled out -- for now. (27)

27 St. Louis Blues. Three seconds from beating Preds, suffer shootout loss. (25)

28 Ottawa Senators. Seven of eight points vs. Bruins, Sabres twice and Flyers. (28)

29 Atlanta Thrashers. Top five scorers were combined minus-68, an achievement. (29)

30 New York Islanders. Weight gone for six weeks after collision with Gionta. (30)