Events for people with disabilities

The Mental Health Association in Niagara County offers a support group for those dealing with depression and anxiety from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the DeGraff Hospital conference dining room, 445 Tremont St., North Tonawanda. For information, call 433-3780, Ext. 10.

***

Parent Network and EPIC offer a free Parenting Today workshop, "Behavior 101," from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Wilson National Center for Parenting and Character Education, 1000 Main St. Parents and caregivers will learn ways to help manage difficult behavior. To register, or for more information, call 332-4170 or visit www.parentnetworkwny.org or www.epicforchildren.org.

***

Headway of Western New York Peer Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 976 Delaware Ave. For information, call 629-3636.

***

Native American Independent Living Services offers services to disabled veterans and their families through their outreach office in Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Room 103-1C, first floor, 3495 Bailey Ave. It is open the first and third Thursday of each month. For information, call 834-9200, Ext. 8473.

***

Erie County NY Connects provides information on all available services for those of any age with disabilities or in need of long-term care. Explore options and resources to help with individual situations. For information, call 858-8526, (800) 396-2705 or visit www.erie.gov/nyconnects.

***

Western New York Independent Living offers a free Social Hour, including games of backgammon, Scrabble, chess and cards, from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday in the back Conference Room, WNY Independent Living Project, 3108 Main St. Light refreshments served. For information, call 836-0822, Ext. 170.

***

The Erie County Department of Senior Services will hold a six-week "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" program from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays beginning this week through March 30 in Nativity United Church of Christ, 1530 Colvin Blvd., Town of Tonawanda. The program also will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, March 2 to April 6, in ElderWood Village at Glenwood, 5271 Main St., Williamsville.

Caregivers will learn how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, locate helpful resources and balance their lives while taking care of a physically or mentally impaired relative or friend.

Cost is $25, but there is no charge for members of BlueCross BlueShield or Independent Health. Registration is required by calling 858-2177 or e-mail caregiver@erie.gov.

***

Bornhava Specialized Early Childhood Center is co-sponsoring a conference on "The DIR/Floortime Model: A Comprehensive Approach," from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 12 and 13 in the University at Buffalo student union on the North Campus in Amherst. The workshop offers an innovative and comprehensive developmental approach to intervention for children with special needs. To register, or for more information, call 839-1655 or visit www.ubevents.org/event/floortime.

Items of timely events may be submitted by fax, 856-5150 or by mail to City Desk, Events for People with Disabilities, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.