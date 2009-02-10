FRISCIA, Mary Jane

FRISCIA - Mary Jane Entered into rest February 7, 2009 at Odd Fellow & Rebecka H.C.F. Born January 20, 1919 in Lockport she was the daughter of Charles Ernest and Florence (Dysinger) Bishop. Mary Jane was predeceased by her husbands Anthony Tomaino, Donald Conley and Raymond Friscia; beloved mother of Carolyn (Richard) Epps and Gerald (Carol) Tomaino; step-mother Melanie (Len) Ippolite, Cynthia (Allen) Shaw, Mitchell (Tammy) Frisca and Mary Lou (Dave) Reed; cherished grandmother of Cynthia (Mark) Minunni, Tracy Farrell, (Michael) Alycia) Tomanio and the late Christopher Epps; great-grandmother of six. Relatives and friends may call from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Monday at the TAYLOR & REYNOLDS FUNERAL HOME, corner of Transit and Niagara Streets. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church in Lockport at 10 AM. Interment in Wrights Corners Cemetery. Memorials to Niagara Hospice would be appreciated by the family.