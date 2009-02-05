Schedule stuff: two changes tonight

In a scheduling change tonight, Sweet Home's game at Williamsville East has been moved from this evening to Thursday, Feb. 12 due to a gym conflict situation at East.

Also, Canisius is at Cardinal O'Hara (instead of at Canisius) at 7:30 p.m.

From St. Joe's: The Marauders will host Lockport in a makeup game on Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; also, the second chapter of Canisius-St. Joe's will take place at St. Joe's at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15, a half-hour earlier than originally scheduled.

A reminder to coaches to let us know about any rescheduled games by emailing me at kmcshea@buffnews.com -- you can post it on any hoops entry on here as well. Then we can update our day-by-day schedule. It's also a good idea to let the guys at section6basketball.net know so the power rankings are up-to-date.

This evening I'll be headed to the big Yale Cup game that has East facing its real first tough league test at home against Riverside at 5:30.

---Keith McShea