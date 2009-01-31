Son in the stands puts a smile on Smith's face

TAMPA, Fla. -- Aaron Smith is a tough guy playing a physically demanding sport. The Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive end has played with and against some pretty tough guys, too, during his football career.

But Smith has never seen a tougher guy than a certain 5-year-old boy who will be in the stands of Raymond James Stadium watching the Steelers play the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII tonight.

Three months ago, Smith's son, Elijah, had a fever he couldn't shake. Naturally concerned, Smith and his wife, Jaimie, took Elijah to the hospital for tests. They thought the youngster had a chest cold, but the diagnosis turned out to be something far more frightening.

Elijah had leukemia.

"We were in the emergency room that night and the doctor said we had to see an oncologist," Smith said earlier this week. "He came in and asked us, 'How much do you know about leukemia?' We started with that on a little bit of a whirlwind during the first couple of weeks.

"And for most people, you don't even know what leukemia is. I had no idea. I knew it was a form of cancer, but I didn't know anything about it, let alone that a child could have leukemia. So learning about it and figuring out what you're dealing with is kind of overwhelming."

Leukemia. The very word is enough to put a lump the size of a football in your throat. Few people can even imagine what Smith's family is going through. I can.

A little more than a year ago, I went to the hospital with a sharp pain in my side. Doctors ran tests and found that I had an enlarged spleen. But blood tests revealed something more: leukemia.

At the time, I didn't know there were different forms of the disease. After my doctor gave me the terrible news, I lay in the bed thinking I had been handed a death sentence.

So the Smiths' story really hit close to home.

As I said, there are different forms of the disease. I have Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia or CML. Elijah Smith has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Both are diseases that attack white blood cells.

Fortunately, my condition is treatable with medication. Other than a little fatigue every now and then, I feel great. My white blood cell count is back to the normal level and there have not been any setbacks.

As for young Elijah, the prognosis is promising, though he still faces a long road ahead. He was put on steroids and he'll continue with more intensive chemotherapy. Treatment is usually about a 3 1/2 -year process, after which it is hoped he will be in full remission. There's an 80 percent survival rate among children with his condition.

The good news is Elijah was able to make the trip here this week.

"His cell counts are good," Smith said. "His doctors wouldn't let him come if his cell counts weren't good enough. I am grateful that my son is able to come and see the game. It's a blessing and a positive."

Smith and his wife have spent many sleepless nights worrying about their baby, but two things have sustained them: their faith and the strength of their son.

Smith said Elijah has handled the situation with a grace that is inspiring.

"The Lord has worked amazingly in his spirits and his cheerfulness," said Smith, who also has three daughters (ages 6 and 2, and 7 months). "He's just unbelievable. I think his strength comes from the Lord and how the Lord is blessing my family."

Smith is grateful to his teammates and the Steelers organization for their support during this trying time. They have given him time off to deal with Elijah's issues and have never once pressured him into playing.

It would be understandable if concentrating on football was difficult, if not impossible. But other than a lack of sleep, Smith hasn't had any problems focusing on his job.

"When I get my two or three hours out on that field it's a complete and utter escape," he said. "I don't have to worry about anything but football. It's really been kind of like my sanctuary."

Smith has played well despite the off-field concerns. He started every game this season, finishing with 60 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, 15 quarterback pressures and four pass deflections. The 6-foot-5, 298-pounder is the prototype for a defensive end in a 3-4 scheme because he's stout against the run and can generate a good pass rush.

Smith didn't get a second trip to the Pro Bowl this season, but some of his teammates believe his season was worthy of an invitation.

"He's a Pro Bowl player and everyone in here knows that," defensive end Brett Keisel said. "But we're not going to whine about it."

Neither is Smith. The Steelers' defensive line often gets overshadowed because the defense is built around the linebackers. But the linemen don't mind being anonymous.

"We're a group of guys who go out there and don't care who gets the credit," Smith said. "All we care about is winning."

A Steelers win tonight will be more special to Smith than their victory in Super Bowl XL.

Amid the hype of the Super Bowl, Elijah's trials have helped Smith put football in its proper perspective. The game meant everything when he broke into the NFL in 1999. There are more important things in his life now.

But tonight's game will mean a lot more to Smith than another Super Bowl ring.

"Knowing my son is in the stands, I think there will be a little more energy in the stadium," Smith said. "Win or lose, I'll definitely appreciate this moment more than the last time."

