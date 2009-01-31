Events for people with disabilities

Independent Living of Niagara County offers an anger management and conflict resolution support group. It will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at 746 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. Refreshments will be served and transportation is available by calling 836-0822, Ext. 150. For information, call 284-4131, Ext. 17.

Disabled American Veterans Roll of Honor 120 will hold its monthly meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Brounshidle Post, side door entrance (downstairs), 3354 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. For information, call 691-3071.

Headway of Western New York Peer Support Group and Caregivers Support Group will both meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 976 Delaware Ave. For information, call 629-3636.

Parent Network and EPIC offers a free Parenting Today workshop, "Behavior Challenges in Children with Autism," from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Wilson National Center for Parenting and Character Education, 1000 Main St. Learn practical methods to teach pro-social behaviors and eliminate problem behaviors. To register, or for more information, call 332-4170 or visit www.parentnetworkwny.org or www.epicforchildren.org.

Also offered is a free Special Education Workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the BPS Howard Lewis Parent Center, 179 Albany St. Register by calling 332-4170 or (866) 277-4762.

Native American Independent Living Services offers services to disabled veterans and their families through their outreach office in the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Room 103-1C, first floor, 3495 Bailey Ave. It is open the first and third Thursday of each month. For information, call 834-9200, Ext. 8473.

Schofield Residence offers an adult day health care program for elderly and disabled individuals. There are morning and afternoon sessions Monday through Friday and a session on Saturdays. The program is located on the third floor of Sheehan Health Network, 425 Michigan Ave. For information, call Candice Duffy at 819-9204, or visit www.schofieldcare.org.

Englewood Drop-In Services, 66 Englewood Ave., is a peer-operated program offering self help, recovery, social, educational and advocacy services for adults with mental illness. Opportunities to meet new people, learn new skills and receive assistance with basic needs are available. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 835-1919 or visit www.restoration-societyinc.org.

The Empowerment Academy, 327 Elm St., offers adults with mental illness rehabilitation classes and activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Assistance is provided in housing, employment, education, advocacy and socialization. For information, call 884-5216 or visit www.restoration-societyinc.org.

Lake Shore Behavioral Health, 254 Franklin St., provides mental health and chemical dependency services in Buffalo and Erie County. Services include outpatient mental health clinics, day treatment, homeless services, rehabilitation and vocational services. Also, adult and teen alcohol/drug programs. Services are provided in English and Spanish and in five locations. For information, call 842-0440.

