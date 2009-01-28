Record snowfall hits on Blizzard Day But storm can't compare with behemoth of '77

It's January. We're in Buffalo. So, yes, it snowed.

Wednesday, the anniversary of the infamous Blizzard of '77, all of Western New York got a healthy helping of snow -- at least a half foot in most places.

Weather watchers measured 7.1 inches of snow at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, breaking the record for the day set five years ago when 6.6 inches fell at the airport.

"Six point six is pretty good," allowed National Weather Service meteorologist Steve McLaughlin. "I guess you could call that a record."

But the storm that hit us Wednesday, compared with the one 32 years ago, was really quite mild, causing only the usual traffic tie-ups, spinouts, fender benders and all the headaches that go with such things.

There was just a little wind. The temperatures stayed in the seasonable mid-20s range. And the bulk of it wasn't even lake-effect snow.

The snow fell rather evenly across the region Wednesday, although a few Southern Tier towns in the higher elevations had more, particularly Perrysburg, which saw 11 inches.

As evening came, the wind started to pick up and the area was subjected to a quick burst of blowing snow, said meteorologist Bill Hibbert. Gusts of 30 to 35 mph were reported, but that was expected to diminish by morning.

The weather system was actually "the same storm that went from Texas to Maine" and is wreaking all sorts of havoc in other parts of the nation, McLaughlin said.

Kentucky and Arkansas have been particularly hard hit. More than one million people are without power nationwide. The storm has been blamed for at least 23 deaths since Monday.

In Buffalo, the situation was nowhere near as serious.

But with Mayor Byron W. Brown facing heavy criticism over plowing problems from the last substantial snowstorm, the city's Public Works Department was busy trying to keep up with the steady, heavy snowfall that fell throughout the day.

"Sometimes, a quick foot of snow is easier to deal with," said Public Works Commissioner Steven J. Stepniak. "This snow event has been a pretty constant grind."

Throughout Wednesday, the city had between 32 and 35 pieces of snow-fighting equipment on the streets at any one time -- the norm for a major snow event, Stepniak said. While much of the focus has been on keeping main thoroughfares open, crews also plowed many side streets, he said.

"One of the important things was to get to the residential streets around the schools," he said.

There were no major plowing-related problems reported around Buffalo public schools, said district spokesman Stefan Mychajliw.

City Hall received about 140 snow-related complaints during the storm, based on figures compiled by The Buffalo News after visiting all nine Common Council offices and the Mayor's Call and Resolution Center. Some of the calls may have been duplicate complaints involving the same issue, officials noted.

About two-thirds of all complaints involved unshoveled sidewalks or requests to clear walkways, officials said. More than 30 calls involved complaints about unplowed or unsalted city streets. Another dozen callers raised concerns about slippery conditions on the Kensington Expressway, which is maintained by state transportation crews.

Overall, City Hall officials said the volume of complaints was relatively light, given the steady snow that blanketed the region from the predawn hours through the evening. Council Majority Leader Richard A. Fontana said he thinks many residents recognize the difficulty of keeping roads clear when snowfalls last for long periods.

A block club leader whose group represents residents on dozens of streets in Lovejoy and South Buffalo agreed with Fontana. Arthur Robinson Jr., president of the Seneca-Babcock Community Block Club, said people realize crews can only accomplish so much when an inch or so of snow blankets streets every couple of hours for prolonged periods.

Over the next couple of days, the temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-20s, and the Buffalo area may be treated to some very minor lake-effect snow showers.

Come Sunday and Monday, temperatures are expected to rise close to 40, McLaughlin said.

e-mail: bmeyer@buffnews.com and mbecker@buffnews.com