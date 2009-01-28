Innovative businesses recognized

Five Buffalo Niagara companies have been recognized by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership for their efforts to encourage innovation.

"Innovation is the best, and maybe the only, way we can get out of the economic hole here," said Andrew J. Rudnick, the Partnership's president.

"Economic downturns can have positive effects," he said. "They force, in a word, innovation."

Multisorb Technologies, a West Seneca company that makes products to reduce moisture in products, was recognized in the advanced manufacturing category. The company has more than 100 active patents and the largest research and development staff in the industry.

Perry's Ice Cream Co., the Akron ice cream manufacturer, was recognized in the agribusiness category. Perry's has invested more than $8.7 million in automated high-speed production lines during the last two years, along with new equipment, tanking and a 30,000-square-foot frozen distribution center.

Synacor, a Buffalo Internet tools and portal provider, was honored for its "forward-thinking approach to business" that has helped it grow to more than 200 employees since its founding in 1998.

Roswell Park Cancer Institute was recognized in the life science category for its work to develop new products and processes to treat cancer. The institute has recruited 33 new clinical and scientific faculty members, while adding more than 50 other jobs.

Sonwil Distribution Center, a warehouse and distribution company, was cited in the logistics category for its investments to expand its operations in the Buffalo Niagara region, including its new distribution center in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

e-mail: drobinson@buffnews.com