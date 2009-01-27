Three-minute drill: Riverside wins at Grover

You may have seen a goofy sportswriter say on television Sunday that Riverside was a team to watch.

Tuesday afternoon at Grover Cleveland: Riverside 68, Grover 65.

Due to doing a lot of work on a big project that will be announced tomorrow during the 10 p.m. live chat, I was only able to get to Grover for the last few minutes.

I banged on the door at Grover, asked if the game was still going on and was told yes: I looked through the gym doors and saw the scoreboard reading 56-56 with 3:35 left. Booyah.

Riverside had the ball and executed a nice half-court set -- something I was accustomed to seeing in Saturday's win at North Tonawanda -- which resulted in a foul by Ricky Alejandro (his fifth) on Jordan Spearman, but Spearman missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Mike Smith gave Grover a 58-56 lead with a nice post move, but Riverside came back with a big shot by Deshawn Heard, whose three-pointer gave Riverside a 59-58 lead and brought the Frontiers jumping off their bench.

Grover has some serious talent down low, and Kenyon Edwards responded with a smooth post move. After a turnover by Isaiah Jefferson -- who pounded his chest with a "my bad" afterward -- Edwards was fouled in the post and hit one of two for a 61-59 Grover lead with 2:21 to play.

After a Riverside free throw brought the Frontiers to within 61-60, Edwards nearly pulled off a major move down low -- he spun quickly off a defender to get the step and went up for a dunk that would have been amazing. But he couldn't finish the dunk, and hit the ball while still holding on to the rim to give possession back to Riverside with 1:58 left.

Riverside's possession didn't start well, as Chris Holland blocked an attempted three-pointer by Ricky Mercado out of bounds, sending the ball smacking against the wall near the entrance.

Riverside worked the ball around and Jefferson, from the top of the key, smoothly unleashed a cold-blooded three-pointer that swished in for a 63-61 Riverside lead.

Grover sped the other way, and Holland had a drive shut off. Quickly back the other way and Riverside misses wildly in transition. Grover again with the ball trying to tie, but Holland missed on a drive.

Riverside was composed on this next possession, moving into the Grover half and taking it slow before coach Ron Killinger called a timeout with 56.3 seconds left in the game and 26 on the shot clock.

Out of the timeout, a good play -- Jefferson takes it strong to the basket and is fouled. He coolly swishes both for a 65-61 lead with 48.2 left.

Jefferson wasn't done -- he played great denial defense on the other end and knocked away an entry pass, which was picked up by Mercado who bolted into the Grover end and earned a blocking foul from Holland. Mercado hit one of two free throws with 37.3 seconds left for a 66-61 lead.

Grover couldn't carve into the lead because Riverside's Ray Avent stole the ball, was fouled and hit one free throw for a 67-61 lead with 29.7 seconds left.

With the Riverside bench screaming "don't foul!" to its defenders, Edwards put in a follow-basket off a missed Holland three to make it 67-63 with 13.8 seconds left.

Heard added a free throw for Riverside with 10.7 seconds left for a 68-63 lead before Grover scored just before the buzzer.

Obviously a great win for Riverside, but not one that was unexpected based on what I saw against Canisius and at North Tonawanda.

Thursday's must-see matchup: McKinley at Riverside.

---Keith McShea