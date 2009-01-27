Meritain acquires Indiana health plan firm

Meritain Health, an Amherst-based national third-party health plan administrator, said Tuesday it has purchased an Indiana health plan administrator, significantly boosting its presence and services in that region.

Meritain, the nation's largest independent provider of administrative services for self-funded health plans, did not disclose how much it paid to buy US Healthcare Holdings LLC of Evansville, Ind.

Formed in September 2003, US Healthcare is the exclusive administrator for Welborn Health Plans, which offers fully insured individual, commercial group and Medicare plans. It employs 97, and supports over 350 employer clients and 36,000 individual employee lives.

Meritain did not buy Welborn itself, but US Healthcare provides the entire management and employee base exclusively for Welborn.

With the deal, Meritain now serves 420 clients and 78,000 lives in the tri-state region, becoming one of that area's most prominent health insurance providers. It also now offers both fully insured and self-insured products and services under one brand.

In a fully insured plan, the health insurer collects the premiums and carries the insurance risk on behalf of clients and members. In a self-funded plan, employers absorb and manage their own risk and costs, using the insurer only to administer the plan and provide backup insurance if necessary.

"Given the current health benefits environment of rapidly increasing costs and an economy in recession, employers and individuals need more help than ever in controlling these costs," said Elliot Cooperstone, Meritain's CEO.

Meritain, originally North American Health Plans, is the nation's largest independent provider of administrative services for self-funded health plans. It serves more than 1,700 clients and more than 1 million members. The company employs more than 1,400, mostly in Amherst but with regional offices in 30 cities nationwide.

