Exploring 'The Secret Life of Girls'

In today's world of teens, a simple act like forgetting to wear the team hair ribbons to the big game can cause a flurry of angry e-mails and rumor-filled text messages and the onslaught of issues that accompany cyber-bullying.

While situations like these are often humorously portrayed in movies like "Mean Girls" or shows like "Gossip Girl," rarely are the issues presented as realistically as in Linda Daugherty's "The Secret Life of Girls," which opens at the Theatre of Youth this Friday.

"The Secret Life of Girls" follows seven middle school girls as they experience the giving and receiving of bullying.

The seven girls in the cast come from a variety of theatrical experiences, having performed in community, school and TOY productions. What unites them is their devotion to the play and the issues it presents.

"I wanted to do this play because the summary of the play sounded like something that could really help other high schoolers and middle schoolers, to be able to see the problems that bullying and cyber-bullying can cause and how hurtful it can be," said Sara Elizabeth States, a Williamsville North sophomore who portrays Stephanie, the queen bee of the group.

The girls also liked how the play was relatable, with issues and characters that mirror their own lives.

"This is definitely a modern show with the most current issues. I think that's important because the kids who come and see it will be able to identify with it," said Kaila Rose Proulx, 14, a City Honors freshman who plays the new girl, Chandler.

The show centers around the issue of cyber-bullying. Many scenes in "The Secret Life of Girls" involve the texting and e-mailing of rumors or unflattering pictures. This method of bullying, which allows the bully to remain anonymous, is becoming increasingly prominent, said the girls.

Still, they say more traditional forms of gossip remain strong in schools. "I didn't fully realize it at the beginning of the show, but after reading through the script and participating in the rehearsals, then going back to school the next day, I see it so much more now. Every single day, you can hear people spreading rumors and gossiping," said Sara.

The play depicts other issues as well. The pursuit of popularity causes some of the characters to experience eating disorders, feelings of isolation, depression, suicidal thoughts and cutting. Even trying to fit in as a new student becomes a difficulty for one character.

Each cast member said she had experienced or witnessed each of these problems, whether it was harassment about their weight or seeing the new girl in school be completely shunned.

"My character, Abby, she just wants to be accepted, and I think everyone can relate to wanting to be accepted," said Mary Keenan, 16, a junior at Sacred Heart.

The cast hopes the play will serve as a wake-up call to girls, so that they might take a closer look at their actions.

"I think every girl has been one of the characters, or targeted someone, or been targeted. I think every girl should see this play because it will make them see and remember how that other person feels. You can see in the play how people feel when they are by themselves, you see what happens when no one else is around. I think girls will really take that into consideration and how what they do hurts people's feelings," said Amy Mings, 16, a junior at Kenmore East who plays Rebecca, a follower of the popular girls.

Girls aren't the only ones who can benefit from seeing "The Secret Life of Girls."

"This will not only help girls who are going to see it, but the parents and teachers who might not be aware of what's going on with the kids," said Mary.

With such serious issues presented in the play, it's a comfort to know that what goes on behind the scenes is much more lighthearted. Though most of the girls did not know each other before the first rehearsal, they have taken the play's message to heart and formed strong, trusting friendships. Unlike their onstage counterparts, the girls laugh and joke offstage, playing with props and sharing snacks.

A favorite moment was going with the costume designer to the mall to pick out costumes, taking up all the dressing rooms and having a great time.

"I'm really glad I met all of these girls, because I feel like I can trust them better than some of my other friends. It's been a lot of fun," said Amy.

The play also features Claire Cannon, 17, a junior at Sacred Heart, as Kayla, the second-in command to Stephanie; Mahalia McCrayer, 17, a senior at the Buffalo Academy for Performing Arts, as the naive Anna Marie; and Marisol Torres, 16, a junior at Holy Angels Academy, who plays the gossiping Sutton.

***

The Theatre of Youth, 205 Allen St., presents "The Secret Life of Girls" at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Feb. 7 and 8. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Call 884-4400 for tickets. Tickets $17 or $19.

-- Carlene Miller is a junior at Alden.