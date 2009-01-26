POLICE & COURTS

Two injured in crash of snowmobile in Boston

Two teenagers were taken to Erie County Medical Center late Sunday, after their snowmobile rolled over, ejecting one of them and pinning the other underneath the vehicle, Erie County sheriff's officials said.

The snowmobile, driven by Charles Mathewson, 18, of Angola, went off the groomed trail along Feddick Road in the Town of Boston shortly after 9 p.m.

Mathewson was ejected, while his passenger, Natalie Cherry, 17, of North Collins, was pinned under the vehicle, deputies said.

Mathewson was treated in ECMC and released, while Cherry was listed in fair condition Monday.

Investigators say speed apparently was a factor in the snowmobile crash. Sheriff's officials also speculated that Mathewson may have lost control on a thin layer of ice caused by the recent thawing and refreezing of snow in the area.

The two teens were riding in a group of about half a dozen snowmobilers.

***

Holding Center inmate charged in attack

An inmate in the Erie County Holding Center faces six additional felony counts of assault after he allegedly attacked several sheriff's deputies Sunday, Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard reported.

Ibraheem Howard, 21, is accused of charging at deputies. They had instructed Howard to stay on his bed, but Howard refused and kicked and punched several of them, police said.

Besides the assault charges, he was also charged with obstructing governmental administration and was taken to Erie County Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation before being returned to the Holding Center.

Howard was charged Saturday in a separate incident for allegedly throwing urine on a deputy. In that incident, he was charged with felony aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate.

***

Man says he was attacked, robbed by 2 on West Side

A man walking on the city's West Side said he was robbed by two men Sunday night.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Hoyt Street, between Potomac and West Delavan avenues, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim said he was punched and kicked by two men, who then took $20 from his pockets.