Paterson in 2010? Preferred is 'someone else'

New Yorkers mostly like Gov. David A. Paterson. They're just not sure they want him to be their governor.

In a poll released Monday by Siena College that had both Democrats and Republicans buzzing, more registered voters now say they prefer to vote next year not for Paterson as governor, but for "someone else."

In the minds of voters looking ahead to next year's gubernatorial election, Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo -- whose supporters say would love to be governor someday -- is gaining rapidly.

The poll, taken last Tuesday through Friday as Paterson's much-criticized process of filling a U.S. Senate vacancy was ending, is especially troubling for the governor because it comes just as he is entering critical negotiations with the State Legislature over how to solve New York's soaring budget deficit.

It has been a tough few days for Paterson.

Democrats have been sniping at him for how some of his close advisers put out innuendo-filled gossip about Caroline Kennedy's bid to become Hillary Rodham Clinton's successor as U.S. senator -- shots that New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg on Monday called "as good an example of cheap, dirty politics as you could ever find."

There are the critics who say impeached Illinois Gov. Rod R. Blagojevich did a better job picking a Senate replacement in his state than Paterson. Then there was Monday's New York Post editorial telling disgraced former Gov. Eliot L. Spitzer that all is forgiven and he should come back to Albany. "Client 9, Where Are You?" it asked.

"There's an awful lot of buzz in this place about the trouble the governor is in," said one Democratic lawmaker who spoke on condition of anonymity.

If the governor is hearing footsteps, the Siena poll found that they belong to Cuomo. A month ago, Paterson led Cuomo by 23 points in a hypothetical Democratic primary matchup for 2010. The new poll shows Paterson leading Cuomo by 2 points in the poll of 627 registered voters, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Paterson enjoys a 2-point lead over former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in a hypothetical general election, but Cuomo leads Giuliani by 48 percent to 39 percent. Giuliani has not yet said whether he will run for governor, but he is being pushed to enter the race by many New York Republicans.

Only 32 percent of New Yorkers -- and just 40 percent of Democrats -- say they are prepared to re-elect Paterson next year. Thirty-six percent prefer "someone else," the poll found.

While Paterson's favorability rating among voters is still high at 60 percent, his job-performance rating has fallen in the eyes of those questioned: 51 percent rate him favorably and 45 percent unfavorably. In December, the figures were 55 and 40.

"A lot can change, but the scary part for David Paterson is that he is seeing this erosion now as he is heading into what is likely to be a very contentious and very bruising budget process," said Steve Greenberg, a spokesman for the Siena poll.

"So the battle he faces in the next few months is really crucial for him to establish he can bounce back or that he will take the hits and continue to fall."

Paterson said, "You have ups and downs in public service, and you have to keep working, you have to keep trying, you have to do your best."

The governor said that polls fluctuate and that he is confident they will bounce back for him in the long run.

But Douglas Muzzio, a political scientist at Baruch College, said the upcoming budget negotiations could be a key for Paterson's future with voters. Governors typically don't do well during tough fiscal times, in part, because popular programs are cut and taxes are raised.

"The test is the budget. If he gets the budget balanced and done reasonably on time with little acrimony, then he will have weathered this, and it's been a blip," Muzzio said.

But Muzzio warned that if Paterson's process of filling the U.S. Senate vacancy is symptomatic of the governor's broader performance in office, "then he's in trouble."

The poll came as the governor Monday sought to distance himself from leaks from a person very close Paterson who last week told The Buffalo News and several other news outlets that Paterson was never going to select Kennedy and that she had some skeletons in her closet pertaining to tax, housekeeper and marital issues. The strategy backfired, with some Democrats feeling that Paterson was kicking Kennedy after she had already dropped out.

"I'm denying it," Paterson told reporters Monday, though he quickly acknowledged that there have been leaks "coming from my administration throughout this entire process of choosing a senator," which ended Friday with the appointment of Rep. Kirsten E. Gillibrand of Hudson.

Paterson said he would "condemn" whoever was "gossiping about the reasons that Ms. Kennedy would have withdrawn from the race -- I really wish people would respect the decision she made. Let her go on with her life."

e-mail: tprecious@buffnews.com