IDAs looking into 'tiered incentives' formula for tax breaks

The Buffalo Niagara region's industrial development agencies are thinking about making significant changes in the way they dole out tax breaks.

The agencies, which abandoned the idea of merging into a single Erie County-wide IDA early last year following the election of County Executive Chris Collins, are working to develop different levels of incentives that will vary with the economic impact of a particular project.

The idea is to make projects that will create the most jobs and have the greatest economic impact qualify for the most lucrative tax breaks and aid, while projects that would have a much smaller impact would be eligible for reduced incentives.

In contrast, the current system for evaluating projects gives IDAs little leeway in the value of the incentives, so long as the business under consideration is one that's eligible for aid under the guidelines that all of Erie County's IDAs follow.

The details of the so-called "tiered incentives" proposal still are being hashed out by a group that represents all of the county's IDAs. IDA officials said they hope to have the proposal completed by spring.

The discussions so far have centered on creation of a type of scorecard that would rate projects on criteria such as job creation and location, with extra points going to projects in brownfields or other areas targeted for development.

Projects also would get credit for being environmentally friendly, such as having buildings that meet the U. S. Green Building Council's LEED standards or whether they're part of a targeted industry.

The proposal also would create three tiers of property tax incentives, lasting either seven years or 10 years, depending on the economic impact. Smaller-scale projects would qualify for tax breaks lasting seven years, while projects with a bigger impact would qualify for 10-year incentives. The payment schedules also would vary, with the most lucrative projects qualifying for property tax breaks that would not require any payments through a payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreement for the first seven years.

The current property tax incentives last for either 10 years for multitenant facilities or 15 years for single-tenant projects.

"In this economy, you don't know if a tenant is going to be around in 15 years," said James J. Allen, the Amherst Industrial Development Agency's executive director.

The economic value of the more compressed property tax breaks would be roughly the same as the current incentives, Allen said, because of the way the payment schedule would be structured.

In another change, the Erie County Industrial Development Agency put into place an "adaptive reuse" policy, which allows the agency to offer incentives to rehabilitate buildings that have been empty or underused for at least three years and that are at least 20 years old.

John C. Cappellino, the Erie County IDA's director of business development and marketing, said the change would allow the agency to assume a more active role in building and site development in targeted areas, such as reviving long-vacant and neglected buildings.

Still, a slowing economy is dampening activity at the local industrial development agencies.

With companies hesitant to invest in expansion projects in the midst of a recession, when they are under pressure to save money and reduce costs, the volume of projects passing through the main IDAs in Erie County tumbled last year.

At the Erie County IDA, only 19 projects -- with a value of just under $110 million -- had closed through November, excluding a $173 million Buffalo public schools construction project.

The Amherst IDA also had a slower- than-normal year, with the agency approving 13 projects valued at $59 million, down from the average of 17 projects worth $75 million.

"With respect to the economy, we're pleased with the numbers," said David Mingoia, the Amherst IDA's deputy director.

e-mail: drobinson@buffnews.com