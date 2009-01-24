FROM WORST TO FIRST League's all-time losers face storied winners

The Arizona Cardinals have won more playoff games this month (three) than they won in the previous 87 years of their existence (two).

It has been 62 years since their last NFL championship, a drought surpassed in professional team sports only by the Chicago Cubs, whose wait is entering its 101st year.

So there is no question which team fills the underdog, sentimental favorite role when the Cardinals meet the Pittsburgh Steelers a week from tonight in Super Bowl XLIII.

Football's most down-and-out franchise meets one of the most-storied franchises in the sport. The Steelers will try for a record sixth Super Bowl crown and their second title in the last four seasons.

"We are going to laugh our way as underdogs all the way to a championship," Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hayes said.

The Cardinals' unlikely bid for glory will highlight the hype that descends on Tampa, Fla., this week in anticipation of the game in Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa is ready for a Super Bowl that in many ways will be as big as ever.

An estimated 145 million people are expected to watch on television across the country, and the game will be broadcast to 223 countries worldwide. The face value of tickets is either $800 or $1,000, up $100 in each category from last year.

Advertisers will pay NBC, which is televising the game, an average of $3 million for a 30-second commercial. That's more than the $2.7 million average price for last year's game.

And there will be a slew of other events happening during the week, headed by the elections to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bills great Bruce Smith is a favorite to get elected, and Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr. and receiver Andre Reed also are among the 17 finalists to be considered. A minimum of four and a maximum of seven men will get in.

Tampa, site of the Bills-Giants Super Bowl in 1991, is hosting the big game for the fourth time. The Tampa metropolitan area has a population of 2.7 million, and about 100,000 visitors are expected.

Bruce Springsteen will perform at halftime, and Jennifer Hudson will sing the national anthem.

Nevertheless, the country's biggest sporting event is not immune to the recession.

Hospitality and other tourism activities surrounding Super Bowl XLIII will generate about $150 million in direct spending, nearly $45 million less than the last two Super Bowls, according to a study released last week by PricewaterhouseCoopers. It should be noted that's still more than in the games from 2004 through '06.

The market for ticket scalpers is down from last year, when the cheapest tickets during the week were about $2,500. This year a lot of seats are expected to be available for less than $2,000.

Numerous parties have been scaled back or canceled. General Motors often hosts its dealers and conducts other business meetings in the Super Bowl city, but will not do so this year. Playboy and Sports Illustrated magazines have canceled their parties, which had been annual affairs. Sponsors are expected to send fewer people to Tampa for the game.

All of that, however, will be overshadowed by the two teams, once they hit the ground in Florida on Monday.

The Cardinals' long-suffering history will be a prime topic.

"The Cardinals changed their stripes, and we're on our way to being a legitimate team," said Cards safety Adrian Wilson, who is not shy about playing the no-respect card. "Obviously, there are still a lot of naysayers. There are going to be guys saying, 'They lucked their way in,' so we still have to prove ourselves. That's just how it works."

Cardinals fans in Arizona have been waiting 21 years for this week to come. The team moved to Phoenix in 1988. The Cardinals were based in St. Louis from 1960 to '87. They played in Chicago their first 40 years, starting in 1920.

The other major story lines of the Pittsburgh-Arizona matchup are these:

*Great offense versus great defense. Arizona had the second-most prolific passing game in the NFL this year and tied for third in scoring, at 26.7 points per game. Pittsburgh allowed the fewest points in the league this year, 13.9 a game.

*Arizona quarterback Kurt Warner. At age 37, he will become the third-oldest quarterback ever to start a Super Bowl. Warner has had a great but unusual career. He won two NFL Most Valuable Player awards and a Super Bowl in his first three seasons as a starter. Then he endured five injury-plagued seasons. He has rediscovered his former greatness the past two seasons.

*Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. At age 26, he can add a second Super Bowl title and put himself right behind Peyton Manning and Tom Brady on the list of the NFL's best quarterbacks. Roethlisberger is 7-2 in the playoffs.

*Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald. In his fifth NFL season he has developed into one of the game's best players. He already has 426 career catches and reached the 400-mark faster than any player in history. With 152 receiving yards last week against Philadelphia, he broke Jerry Rice's record for most reception yards in one postseason (419-409).

*Coaching intrigue. The game pits two second-year head coaches in Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin and Arizona's Ken Whisenhunt. Whisenhunt and offensive line coach Russ Grimm are former Steelers aides who were passed over for the Pittsburgh job two years ago. Tomlin, at age 36, is the youngest head coach to lead a team to the big game. Whisenhunt called the plays in the Steelers' Super Bowl win three years ago. Will his knowledge of the Steelers give Arizona an edge?

e-mail: mgaughan@buffnews.com

***

Seeing Red

*The Cardinals haven?t won a championship in 62 years.

*Arizona fans have been waiting 21 years for this week to come.

*Their record in those 21 years: 126-215, including playoffs.