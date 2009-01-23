Turner helps Canisius grab win

The current edition of the Canisius men's team now knows what it feels like to win a close one in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play.

Junior Frank Turner scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the final 10 minutes, including six points in the final 1:20, to lead the Golden Griffins to a 79-70 triumph over Marist in the McCann Center in Poughkeepsie on Friday night.

The game was tied, 57-57, when Turner scored on a layup to give Canisius (7-12, 2-7) the lead for good. The Red Foxes pulled within 63-62 with 5:53 left but Tomas Vazquez-Simmons drained a three-pointer to make it a two-possession game.

Dejuan Goodwin's free throw with 1:47 left pulled Marist (7-14, 3-6) within 70-68 but that's as close as the Red Foxes got.

Five of Canisius' last six conference games have hung in the balance with under four minutes to play, but this is the first time the Griffs have made the shots and defensive stops to pull out the triumph.

Vazquez-Simmons had 12 points in 40 minutes of action, while Elton Frazier also had 12 points. Greg Logins recorded nine points and 11 rebounds for the Griffs.

Canisius returns to action Monday night in Lewiston against Niagara.

***

Griffs sink Rider

The Canisius women's three-point shooters spoiled Rider's Kids' Day celebration early in Alumni Gymnasium, as the Golden Griffins beat the Broncs, 71-59, in Lawrenceville, N.J. in MAAC action.

The Griffs canned five treys in the opening four minutes en route to their seventh straight road triumph. Canisius finished with nine three-pointers in beating the Broncs (6-13, 3-5) for the 17th time in a row.

Micayla Drysdale hit the first trey for the Griffs and finished 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, while Marie Warner sank the fifth trey 3:53 in to make it 17-11, Canisius. The Griffs (14-5, 6-2) led at halftime, 40-31.

Warner had 24 points and a career-high 13 rebounds to post her third straight double-double, the first time that's happened for a Canisius player since Jenel Stevens pulled the trick in five straight games five years ago. Drysdale finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Brittane Russell had 14 points, four assists and three steals.

In Jersey City, N.J., Niagara lost its 16th in a row -- falling to Saint Peter's, 64-46. Erika Harris led the Purple Eagles (1-18, 0-8 MAAC) with 13 points.

***

Today's games

Niagara and UB hit the road for a pair of tough conference games in men's action.

The Purple Eagles (14-5, 5-2) face defending MAAC champion Siena (14-5, 8-0) in the Times Union Center in Albany (noon, MSG, Radio 105.1 FM). Niagara has won nine games away from home (six true road triumphs) but has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games against the Saints in Albany, including three straight defeats.

UB (11-5, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) has a first-place showdown in the MAC East Division against Miami at 4 p.m. (Radio 1230 AM). The Bulls enter the matchup with the RedHawks (10-6, 3-1) on a three-game winning streak and are looking for their first 4-1 MAC start.

St. Bonaventure's women (13-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10) host Temple (11-6, 3-1) at 1 p.m. while UB (4-14, 0-5) hits the road for a 2 p.m. clash against MAC foe Central Michigan (10-8, 2-3).