Friday night live

I'm in the office tonight and will have some notes as we get them into the office.

So far the early Yale Cup play hasn't provided any surprises - Grover Cleveland thumped Hutch-Tech, 81-49, while East was all over City Honors, 77-45. An impressive result for Riverside: the Frontiers dominated Bennett, 88-56.

On the girls side, Jenna Rickan (20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists) and Kenmore West used a 17-9 fourth quarter to beat rival Kenmore East, 50-42, in the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader.

It's a busy basketball night and I'll be working the phones, so I'm not sure how often I'll be able to check in. I'll certainly have some more details on games after we get them all in and I've gotten everything written up for Saturday's paper.

***

Well, it sure was busy tonight, as you can tell by the lack of updates here on the World Wide Web.

Here is tonight's list of scores.

Our first edition is in, and our Southern Tier-geared roundup leads with Olean avenging its loss to Allegany-Limestone as well as nice wins by Randolph and Westfield and key individual performances leading Dunkirk and Salamanca. Fredonia dominated throughout its win over Maritime Charter.

Akron finished off a season sweep of Newfane.

North Tonawanda scored a nice win over Grand Island while Kenmore West finished off a boys-girls sweep of Kenmore East.

Now I'm off to polish off a roundup for the final edition featuring a nice win by Maryvale over Pioneer. Bishop Timon-St. Jude bounced back from a pair of league losses to beat visiting St. Mary's while Williamsville South put up 97 points against rival Williamsville East.

---Keith McShea