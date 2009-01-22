Board weighs effect of state aid cuts Superintendent lists potential impacts

Members of the Brocton Central School Board on Thursday night discussed how the district will make ends meet under Gov. David A. Paterson's draconian state budget proposal.

"The weeks ahead will determine how the future evolves for the students and community of Brocton Central School," Superintendent Jack Skahill said.

He said the governor proposes that the operating aid of districts not increase for the next two years. Skahill said Brocton's state aid has been decreasing slowly since 2005-06, but the cost of doing business in the district is estimated to increase by $600,000 next year. "Cutting $600,000 from our budget will have a huge impact on the district."

Moreover, this year's mandatory contribution to the Teachers Retirement System is $449,000. "A one percent increase," he said, "would represent $59,000 in additional cost to the district without any increase in wages."

"The thing school districts can consider are cuts to programs and that directly affects students," Skahill said.

Among possible cuts listed are to staff, sports, distance learning, supplies, textbooks, software, hardware, and student support services.

The district currently is looking at a merger with Fredonia Central School District.

Skahill said the district also needs to consider other shared services with municipalities and other school districts. It has to pursue more grant funding, restrict purchasing, explore alternative energy and increase its use of Board of Cooperative Educational Services programs.

He added the district is participating in the creation of a central business office for several districts, beginning July 1.

Fifty-four percent of the assessed property value in the Brocton School District is tax exempt, Skahill said. The average income of a household of four in the district is $36,100.

Tax rates have remained steady in the district for the past eight years -- about $22 per $1,000 assessed valuation.

State aid has help keep tax rates down.

The district budget must be prepared and adopted by April 23. District residents vote on the budget in May.

In other business:

* Officials are looking for the history behind the origin of the Brocton Bulldog mascot and green and white school colors. Contact the superintendent's office.

* Old photos of Brocton are being gathered for a special audio-visual program to be presented to the community, teacher Deb Lloyd-Priest said. Anyone who would allow photos to be scanned for the program should contact her at the school.

* The Moving Wall, which honors more than 58,000 soldiers who gave their lives or are missing as a result of the Vietnam War, will be coming to the Brocton American Legion on Route 60 Sept. 10-14, project chairman David Travis told the board.