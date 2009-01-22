All four one The classical music world has seen an explosion in the number of string quartets -- and two of the finest are headed to the area.

Simon Fryer had a nice, secure job with the Toronto Symphony when he heard whispers that the Penderecki String Quartet was looking for a cellist.

"I don't know how to describe the process," the British-born Fryer says in his musical accent. "It's not quite notice of a vacancy. Word creeps out."

He wound up auditioning for the group. Well, not quite auditioning.

"At the beginning, it was more like a courtship," he says. "Ultimately, we got together to play some stuff. For some reason, they were happy, and I came on board."

Fryer's entrance into the group was just the start of the adventure. Six years later, he reflects that his life in the Penderecki Quartet, a group formed in Poland 20 years ago and named for the Polish Catholic composer Krzysztof Penderecki, isn't anything he would ever have imagined.

"We're playing a somewhat Bollywood production with Autorickshaw," he says, naming one of the more unusual musical groups around. "We've done many strange collaborations like that, things that give us a different perspective. Hopefully we'll bring in some different people to hear us.

"There are extreme groups like Ethel in New York. We're playing one of their pieces. They're on the cutting edge. It's really fascinating what can be done. I think that appeals to people starting a string quartet."

Lots of factors must be appealing to people starting a string quartet, because more and more musicians are doing just that.

"There's been an explosion in quartet playing," Fryer says.

Decades ago, the quartet world was dominated by a few ensembles, made up of veteran, Old World musicians. Widely hailed as the greatest was the Budapest Quartet, which ultimately consisted of four Russian-born masters based for years in Buffalo. Other famed ensembles were the Juilliard Quartet and the Cleveland Quartet.

Now, there are more string quartets than ever before. And they are embracing challenges their forerunners probably never imagined.

In the coming weeks, Western New York will welcome two vibrant ensembles. The Jupiter String Quartet plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall. The Penderecki Quartet will be playing the Slee Beethoven Quartet Cycle at the University at Buffalo at 8 p.m. Feb. 6.

>Crisis in Russia

Buffalo looms large in the string quartet world. Not only was our town the longtime home base of the Budapest Quartet, who were in residence at UB, but the Cleveland Quartet was also in residence here for five years. Musicians see it as a great honor to be invited to perform in the Slee Beethoven Quartet Series, which is famous and unique.

In recent years, the semi-annual Bravo! International Chamber Music Workshop has attracted young musicians from around the country. Mary Handley, who oversees Bravo! along with Roman Mekinulov, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's principal cellist, is amazed at the number of students eager to play in string quartets.

"I think it satisfies two things," she says. "One is you don't have to be alone. If you're a soloist, you can practice six hours a day and not speak to a soul."

She adds that although a quartet offers a musician companionship, it also offers more individuality than an orchestra job would. "You have more of a musical voice," she points out.

Nelson Lee, one of the violinists of the Jupiter Quartet, sees several reasons for the quartet boom. "I think there are a lot more chamber music competitions. That might be why there are touring groups," he says.

But he adds: "Chamber music as a medium is becoming more popular now. People enjoy how interactive it is. They are definitely being drawn to the quartet as a medium, and also realizing how great the repertoire is."

Practical considerations come into play, too, Fryer points out.

"Coming from the orchestra world, I know that the orchestra world is kind of a little bit moribund in its hiring," he says. "Job opportunities are very limited for young musicians. In common with much of the planet, the baby boomers are filling up a lot of the jobs that have been there. Opportunities for good musicians coming out of school are not what they could be in the orchestra field.

"So you form a quartet and you get things going. That became a popular thing to do. The Guarneri kicked things off in the United States, the Amadeus Quartet in England. These were relatively isolated in their early years. Since then, the quartet field has just exploded."

Most string quartet musicians would agree that Beethoven quartets are the core of the repertoire. Bartok's quartets, with their angular structure and folk rhythms, are another important challenge, and so are the six experimental quartets Mozart wrote and dedicated to Haydn.

But today's string quartets, though most play the classics, also try to update the repertoire by forging widely individual paths.

The Jupiter, at its upcoming Buffalo concert, is playing a piece by the contemporary English composer Thomas Ades. And the Penderecki has gone so far as to venture into electronic music, which can lead to tense situations.

"Often we can't travel with electronic equipment," Fryer says. "We showed up for a concert in Russia, in St. Petersburg. We needed to record something with a prerecorded track. And a guy had brought his home stereo. It didn't work properly."

How did the group deal with that crisis? Fryer laughs.

"I think we played something else," he says.

>No 'post-game analysis'

The Beatles squabbled over whose songs got performed -- George's, or John's and Paul's. String quartets, too, can face challenges getting along.

Things get especially complicated when relatives are in the group together. Such is the case with the Jupiter Quartet. Violinist Meg Freivogel and violist Liz Freivogel are sisters. Cellist Daniel McDonough is Meg Freivogel's husband. Lee, who became engaged last June to a musician who is not in the quartet, admits that the Jupiter is a very close-knit group.

"It's a sort of blessing and a curse at the same time," he says.

"It's more of a blessing," he is quick to add. "We're all extremely close as friends. We trust each other a lot. When we're on the road, we find time to go out."

At rehearsals, the musicians try to keep things fair and balanced.

"Our rehearsals are very democratic," Lee says. "Everyone voices their opinions whenever they want. I think all four of us have opinions and ideas. Usually, they're good-natured. Every once in a while, there's a little bit of heat. Everyone is expressing opinions, and they don't always overlap."

The situation is similar for the Penderecki.

"We try to decide everything as democratically as we can," Fryer says. But he adds: "It's more consensus than democracy. Rarely would three people outvote one. If one person is uncomfortable, we usually take a different route."

After a performance, does a quartet huddle and rate its performance? Judging from the Jupiter and the Penderecki, the answer is no.

"We might have a few comments," Fryer says. "But generally we don't do any kind of post-game analysis. We wait till we get together again. Sometimes our concerts get recorded, and then maybe you'll listen to it, see if it matches what you thought was going on."

Fryer is the Penderecki Quartet's most recent member, and he admits that the quartet named for a Polish composer is no longer all that Polish.

"Jerzy Kaplanek, one of our violinists, is kind of the only original member," he says. "He's Polish. He's our Polish representative."

But he says the group is on an even keel.

"Many quartets reach the stage where they can't stand each other," he says. "This quartet seems to have managed to maintain a healthy relationship. We do things together. We eat together when we're traveling, go see various sights together. We can drive all day in a van and still speak to each other." He laughs.

"Like any other relationship, there are good days and bad days," he says. "We try to make sure good days outweigh the bad days."

