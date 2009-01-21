POLICE & COURTS

Woman charged with DWI leaving Clarence Court

A Clarence woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after she was at Town of Clarence Court on Tuesday on an unrelated matter and failed to heed a trooper's suggestion not to drive her car home, according to state police.

Lynn Clark, 48, was told by Trooper Kristi Tarquinio to call someone for a ride home and not to drive because Tarquinio believed Clark was under the influence of alcohol at the court.

When Tarquinio later saw Clark driving the car and attempting to leave the parking lot of the court, she pulled Clark over and arrested her on a DWI charge.

Clark's blood alcohol level tested 0.27 percent, police said, more than three times the legal limit for DWI.

***

Amherst girl, 17, struck and raped in parking lot

A 17-year-old girl told Amherst police that she was struck from behind and then raped late Tuesday night in a parking lot in the Hopkins Road-Klein road area.

The victim told detectives that she left her home in the Hopkins-Maple area to go jogging.

At about 10 p.m., she was struck from behind with an unknown object and then forced to an area behind a nearby building, where she was raped.

Following the attack, she was treated in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst.

Police described the assailant as a white male, about 5-foot-9, wearing blue jeans and a dark puffy jacket with light-colored stripes on each side. He also wore a dark ski mask.

Anyone with information about the rape or anyone who may have seen either the attacker or the victim in that area is asked to call Amherst detectives at 689-1333.

***

2 on 10 Most Wanted list discovered hiding together

Two of Buffalo's Ten Most Wanted fugitives were caught Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force.

Nathaniel Richardson, 25, of Theodore Street, and Mario Kelley, 23, of Loepere Street, were taken into custody after they were found hiding under bed covers together in the 100 block of Mills Street, according to authorities.

Richardson, on parole since July for an attempted violent felony weapons offense and a felony drug charge in 2005, was a parole absconder wanted by state parole officers, police said.

Kelley was wanted by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for felony possession of a firearm. A loaded 9 mm handgun was found in the house where the two men were hiding, authorities reported.

The U.S. Marshal's Task Force includes U.S. marshals, ATF agents, Buffalo police, state parole officers and state police.

***

Three arrests linked to suspected meth lab

Three people were arrested Wednesday in connection with a suspected methamphetamine laboratory in the Town of Evans, Evans Police Chief Ernest P. Masullo reported.

Evans police, state police and federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents raided property at 295 Dawn Ave. at about 6 a.m. and found precursors of methamphetamine, chemical reagents and methamphetamine inside the house, police said.

Arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges were Laura R. Thomas, 35, and Randy D. Gleason, 38, both of Tampa, Fla., and Daniel Armstrong, 56, who owns the Dawn Avenue home.

Armstrong, a convicted felon, also was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, police said. All three were held in the Evans police lock-up pending arraignment, police said.