Local women find connection on Israel visit

When the Jewish Federation of Buffalo put together a tour group for a weeklong mission trip to Israel last month -- coinciding with that nation's 60th anniversary -- it did so in a big way. Sixty women, mainly Western New York residents and a few with strong ties, traveled to Israel, 42 of them for the first time.

"It was the largest women's group from the area ever to visit," said Ellen Goldstein, the federation's marketing and community relations director.

Ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s, the women included two sister duos and five mother and daughter combinations and 10 non-Jews. Holly Levy, for one, took her older sister, Ilene Herr, a vice principal of a Florida high school

In 2004, Bonnie Clement of Williamsville helped organize a previous trip which attracted only 18 women. Since then, she said, others continued to approach her, asking if another trip was planned.

"They kept coming up to say they were sorry they didn't go," said Clement, "but never in my wildest dreams did I think there would be 60."

Though the group was in Israel before the current hostilities started, they would have made the trip no matter what, they say, though they are certain others would have dropped out.

"It's a little scary to go, but I think it's even scarier if you don't," said Leslie Kramer, who has lived in Israel, including a time when she was a 14-year-old in a kibbutz.

"We'll do it again," said Clement. "Even in the midst of war. We'll do it again."

The women said it was the many intimate and shared connections and experiences that became the treasures of their trip.

Traveling in two buses, with guides, they visited Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Masada, the Dead Sea, the Golan Heights, as well as Christian and Jewish holy sites.

Kramer said the trip was educational and fast-paced. Part of the purpose was to introduce the women to agencies and organizations that the local Jewish Federation supports financially through the United Jewish Fund.

They talked with people in a kibbutz. They had lunch with an 18-year-old soldier who had emigrated from Paris and who traveled four hours to have lunch with them so that he could thank them for buying him an I-Pod. They visited the Lifeline for the Elderly Center in Jerusalem, a workplace for needy elderly residents who make products to be sold. They met a woman who runs a vineyard and exports the wine produced there.

They said they enjoyed listening to the call for prayer from a mosque, and seeing Jerusalem as a shining city as the sun gleamed off its white stone buildings.

Clement, who led this trip with Denise Balsom, said her intention was that others have the same experience she's had on previous trips. "I wanted them to have the feeling of connection," she said, "The feeling that we belong, the feeling that this is where our history began."

As four members of the group -- Goldstein, Clement, Levy and Kramer -- met to recall the trip, they were unabashedly passionate, interjecting comments and interrupting each other to fill in details.

They spent time at the Jaffa Institute, a social service agency with many programs, including a homelike setting for abused and neglected girls. "We spoke with the girls and saw the home and it is beautiful," said Levy. "It gives them a home, when their family doesn't."

While visiting a kibbutz, Clement said, she met a man, originally from Cleveland, who has chosen to live there. When she asked him why, he told her: "If we all lived in Tel Aviv, there wouldn't be an Israel. I'm there to protect Israel.

"That's something I'll never forget," said Clement.

One of the trip highlights, they agreed, was being at the Western Wall to welcome the Sabbath, especially since the plaza was crowded with so many young people.

"It was very remarkable to see the groups and groups of teens who danced in front of the wall. When we go to temple here, we see the aunts, the grandparents, the bubbies. I'm the youngest one there," said Levy. "At the wall, it's packed with 15-year-olds, 20-year-olds. It's not somber. There's lot of energy and it really gets to your core. You really feel that this is your family."

Those who visited Israel -- which measures 400 miles by 9 miles -- for the first time came face-to-face with the reality of its proximity to surrounding countries. "Unless you are here, you have no idea how small the country is, how gorgeous and how strategic," said Goldstein.

"You can see the Lebanese border, no farther than from here to that wall," added Clement, pointing to a spot not more than 100 feet away.

During the trip, Levy said it becomes obvious, over and over, of how close Israel is to surrounding countries. "You see Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Egypt," said Levy. "We live in the United States, and lead a sheltered life. So what can we do? We raise funds. We give love and support and we play a small role."

"This isn't like going on a regular trip, like going to Italy," said Levy. "I've been to Israel seven times and I'll go again. Here, I feel an obligation, a connection.

