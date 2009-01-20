From Buffalo to Washington: witnessing history Western New Yorkers at the Inauguration

The inauguration of Barack Obama held special meaning to all who were present in an ocean of eager thousands witnessing history Tuesday.

Samuel A. Herbert, 59, of Buffalo said it is incumbent on all Americans to "pitch in" and support the new president.

Herbert, a retired cancer research technician who intends to officially announce his mayoral candidacy next week, was responsible for organizing the turnaround bus trip to the ceremony through Greater Refuge Temple, filling all 56 seats on the bus at $100 a ticket.

The pinnacle moment for Herbert was when he was able to call his 88-year-old mother during the ceremony, hold his phone in the air and yell to everyone within earshot, "Would you all please say hi to my momma!"

Of course, all did.

***

Also in tow for the Herbert turnaround tour was 11-year-old Toby Moore, of the Town of Tonawanda.

Toby didn't get much sleep before the bus pulled up to the curb in downtown Washington at about 6:30 a.m., but he said an energy drink kept him going throughout the inaugural ceremony.

Toby said he and President Obama share something in common. "I'm mixed, so this is a big thing for me," said the 11-year-old. "Me and Obama have a lot to relate with."

If he ever got a chance to meet Obama, Toby said he "would say: I'm a lot like you and I know what it's like when you don't know which side to go to. But in the end you just figure out that both sides are good."

***

For Roan Moncrieffe, 43, the 7 1/2 -hour drive from North Buffalo to Washington and the return trip were more than worthwhile. Along for the trip were his wife, Dana, and daughters Reyna, 9, and Daneva, 14.

Dana, a teacher, goes back to work today and will surely have lots to talk about on the trip home and in the classroom.

"It was emotional. We were around people from everywhere -- Atlanta, Illinois, Michigan," said Moncrieffe, adding that being close to so many others on this historic Tuesday also brought his own family closer.

Moncrieffe said he will never forget that he and his family were witnesses to such a pivotal moment in history.

"I can tell my kids, and hopefully my grandkids, that I was there, that I was a part of it," he said.

Hearing rhetoric about being united is expected during campaigns, in Moncrieffe's opinion, but actually experiencing it firsthand and watching complete strangers become friends along the National Mall and in the streets of Washington was awe-inspiring, he said.

"Words cannot describe the way I feel," he said. "We were holding each other like we've been friends forever."

***

Members of the band at Mount St. Mary's Academy, fresh off a double standing ovation from a show at a Silver Spring, Md., retirement home, made their way to the National Mall at 6:45 a.m. to stand and applaud as Obama was sworn in.

The marching band and chaperones watched the ceremony with the masses on the JumboTrons lining the Mall. The crowd, stretching from the Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial and downtown side streets, was simply too big -- estimated at nearly 2 million -- for them to get lost in. So, they remained on the sidelines but enjoyed themselves all the same.

"It was really cool because I got to do something so thrilling with all of my friends and people I'm really close with," said 16-year-old tuba player Ashlee Wilde of West Seneca.

While they were near the Mall, that closeness between the students took on a more literal meaning.

"Because it was so crowded, there were maybe 10 of us and we all linked hands going through the crowd so we wouldn't get separated," Wilde said. "It was really funny to watch people try to get through us, because we weren't letting go. It was kind of claustrophobic, but it was exhilarating at the same time."

While the glamorous parties began across Washington, the souvenir-laden band and chaperones had some fun of their own to look forward to before heading back to Buffalo today.

"We're having our own Inaugural Ball tonight in the hotel. Barack's gonna be there," band director John Hathaway said following the ceremony.

"Well, we have a life-sized statue of Barack," he said, clarifying his remark. "We're gonna party tonight just like everyone else would."

***

Some neighbors from the north couldn't resist the attraction of being part of this historical event.

Jeneve Lecky, 59, of Mississauga, Ont., hopped on a bus from Buffalo on Sunday with about 30 others -- not only because of the chance to witness history but she sees Obama as being "a leader for the world."

Lecky has followed Obama as a staunch supporter" since his speech four years ago at the Democratic National Convention. Since then, she has even worked for his campaign in Erie, Pa.

And although her position in the crowd -- like many other hundreds of thousands -- was not terrific, "Standing that close . . . I am overwhelmed," she said. "Let me tell you, it's an experience that will stay with me as long as I live."

