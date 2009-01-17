'Trust Me,' this new show gets it right

All right, everyone who doesn't worship AMC's "Mad Men," raise your hand.

And now will all of you get in line single file and accompany the Golden Globes and the Emmys to the principal's office so that you can all be suspended from having credible taste for a week?

It simply won't do, after all, to have orthodox opinion in mainstream America flouted so brazenly.

While you're down there, though, you might do something else: you might try to convince the principal and everyone else you know to watch the premiere of TNT's "Trust Me" on Jan. 26, which is one of the most interesting I've seen in a long while.

I must confess to being a little slow on the uptake years ago. When "thirtysomething" found its whiney heroes in the world of 1980's advertising, I thought, at first, nothing good can possibly come of this.

In one way, it made for a very creative and fresh backdrop for a TV series, but in another way entirely, it virtually guaranteed a lot of navel-gazing and antiseptic treatment of the world the series was embedded in.

When advertising returned as a subject in AMC's "Mad Men," I changed my mind.

Advertising is potentially, in its way, one of the most fascinating worlds there is. It is in the middle -- still -- of all American media life. And yet television touches it only with kid gloves, when it touches it at all.

None of that changed on "Mad Men." Not really.

It's safely distanced to the advertising world of 1960 so that it can be an uncommonly clever soap whose main feature is a diabolically clever (and accurate) archaeological excavation of the kind of suits, dresses and hairdos people wore in the cigarette-smoked haze of 1960. Particularly impressive to me is Christina Hendricks as the buxom, red-headed office manager, complete with corrugated steel lingerie. Never underestimate the quantum leap in wardrobe comfort that was ushered in by what was once quaintly referred to as "women's lib."

Now, check in to "Trust Me" eight days from now with a pilot so full of ad references and 1930s-ish screwball dialogue that, at long last, TV seems to me to be doing absolutely right by advertising as a milieu.

I don't know about you, but I'm always ready to see television discover a new profession to go along with cop, lawyer and doctor.

What "thirtysomething" was trying to tell us, ever-so-tortuously (and to some of us, annoyingly) years ago is that advertising was a world that engaged so many of the best and the brightest at the beginning of the second acts of their lives.

The show had the right idea. It's the navel-gaze that had the wrong angle.

TV always finds its tone in precedents set in movies.

"thirtysomething" was bounced into existence by Ed Zwick, director of the new "Defiance," and Marshall Hershkovitz of "The Big Chill" and "The Return of the Seacaucus Seven."

"Trust Me" is much smarter. It's doing what "Sports Night" did, which is finding its tone in the fast, brash, madcap world of screwball comedy in the movies of the 1930s and '40s.

At the same time, its wickedly competitive and creative world of all against all feels real to me in a way "thirtysomething" and "Mad Men" never did.

Then again, I can only come at this from the standpoint of a journalist who has never, for a second, found any journalistic presentation on a TV series even close to accurate. At the heart of every TV show about journalism there has always been one unavoidable fact: the people in show business very seldom actually like journalists so they're not inclined to understand them much -- or too sympathetically -- from the inside. (Which makes Robert Redford and "All the President's Men" even more of a glorious anomaly.)

"Trust Me" was ever-so-obviously created by those steeped in the world of advertising. Adapting the world of pseudo-'30s, lightning-fast screwball dialogue to it may make it look like the coolest new TV profession since . . . since . . .

Oh, I don't know: crime scene investigator, perhaps?

e-mail: jsimon@buffnews.com