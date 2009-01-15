CLUB CHATTER

Je suis enchante

Phil Spector had Ronnie. Gerry Goffin had Carole King. Sonny had Cher. And now, Calexico's Joey Burns has Marianne Dissard.

Pop music history is freckled with these artist-muse relationships, where a musician/producer will see in a female singer the essence of some idealized feminine form only attainable through art.

Burns, however, is different. He already knew French singer Dissard, had worked with her, knew that she was a songwriter herself, a fully developed talent, and not a blank slate for him to project his own vision upon. Because of this, the record the two created -- "L'entredeux" -- is a true collaboration between writers. It's also striking in its ability to seamlessly fuse styles that seemed previously to be wholly disparate.

Burns brings his dusty-yet-lush sense of widescreen Americana to the table. Dissard brings Chanson, French story-songs, aching narratives set to ruminative lyrics. The result sounds like some sort of imagined French Western, Edith Piaff singing songs beneath a gritty Clint Eastwood flick set in Mexico.

Even if you don't speak, or understand, a lick of French, you'd have to be cold and dead inside to deny the aching romanticism in this music. The swirling accordions and Paris cafe cool pervade, and suggest Charlotte Gainsbourg dancing with Bryan Ferry to the tune of "Bete Noire" -- by candlelight, naturally. It's misty-eyed stuff, but Burns and Dissard keep it real by reining in the drama. Instead of writing it large, the pair let the singer's sensuality -- aided, naturally, by the gorgeous flow of the language itself -- carry the action.

"L'entredeux" -- "between two," loosely translated -- is music to fall in love to. Maybe you will, when Dissard comes to Soundlab (110 Pearl St.) at 8 p.m. Monday.

The crux of the Biscuit

Visit YouTube, type in "Disco Biscuits," and you'll find plenty of videos -- some slick and official, some rough, raw and unauthorized. One of them, for the jam-tronica sonic feast "Caterpillar," begins with a young woman dressed vaguely like a ballerina, happening upon a glass of Kool-Aid atop a rock in the middle of nowhere.

In front of the glass of red liquid is a small placard like you'd find at a table during a wedding reception, labeled "drink me." Naturally, the young woman does so. Then the song begins, all swirling techno rhythms and circular guitar figures, like some sort of futuristic tribal ritual sound.

The woman succumbs to the sound and the lights and goes on a little journey. Then she wakes up, right back where she started, a bit dazed and unsure if she imagined the whole thing.

This tells you all you need to know about the Disco Biscuits. Well, that and the fact that the band plays the Town Ballroom (681 Main. St.) at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Gig picks

The first of what organizers promise will be the annual "Damn the Torpedoes: A Tribute to the music of Tom Petty," will take place inside the Pearl Street Grill and Brewery (76 Pearl St.) at 10 p.m. next Friday. Scheduled to perform at the event, which is a benefit for the Food Bank of Western New York, are the Scott Celani Band, the Mohawk Street Saints (Geno McManus, Brian Woods and Jeff Schaller) and Ray Barry.

Nietzsche's (248 Allen St.) host its own Presidential Inauguration Celebration on Tuesday. Festivities kick off with a set from A Band Named Sue at 6:30 p.m., followed by comedy (hosted by Kristen Becker) at 8:30 p.m., and sets from the Genuflectors and Fashion Expo 1990 beginning at 10 p.m.

