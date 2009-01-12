Plans to fight flood map put on hold until after hearing

Any strategy sessions for fighting the proposed federal flood plain map for the town will be put on hold until after an informational hearing next month.

The Town Board told residents Monday that it would not conduct any meetings to discuss how the town would oppose the new maps drawn by the Federal Emergency Management Agency before Feb. 3, when FEMA will be in Wheatfield to discuss the digital map.

The map, which affects flood insurance rates for property owners, would place about 920 additional homes into flood plain areas.

The designation would require homeowners with mortgages to purchase more flood insurance at a cost of up to about $1,100 a year, officials said.

Homeowners without mortgages could have difficulty selling their properties to buyers, who would have to purchase the additional insurance.

Deputy Supervisor Kenneth Retzlaff said he wanted to wait until after the hearing before plotting further strategy. He said the town already has filed a legal objection to the new map.

Engineer Timothy Walck, of Wendel Duchscherer Architects and Engineers, recommended no meetings be held before the hearing.

He noted that Supervisor Timothy E. Demler has been keeping residents informed of the developments.

The supervisor recently sent letters to all residents affected by the FEMA plan, he said.

Building Inspector Jennifer Caldwell said the hearing, set for 4 p.m. Feb. 3 in the town community center at 2790 Church Road, will follow another at 4 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Public Training Facility at 5574 Niagara Street Extension in Lockport.

The hearings, being held in conjunction with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, are designed to inform residents about how the maps define flood hazard areas and how homes and businesses are affected.

Demler is recovering from surgery in DeGraff Memorial Hospital in North Tonawanda and was unable to attend the meeting, Retzlaff said.

