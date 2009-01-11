Beverly Fletcher Bellegia, a dance studio owner, choreographer and teacher, died Saturday in Niagara Hospice House, Lockport, after a brief illness. She was 81.

Born in Boston, Mass., she moved to Western New York with her family and graduated from Kenmore High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from Buffalo State Teachers College and a master's degree from Niagara University.

Known fondly as "Miss Bev," she started her first dance studio in Kenmore when she was only 16.

She later became the owner of Miss Bev's Dance Studio in Niagara Falls, where she spent more than a half-century teaching and nurturing students in the art of dance.

She played a role in developing the theater program at Niagara University, where she did the choreography for musical productions and served on the faculty.

Her enterprising nature spurred her to write a book that is used by many colleges and universities in their theater arts programs and to develop her own tap shoe.

In 1975, she started a dance company called Am-Dance, which performed around the country. She was also a guest choreographer for many years at Artpark in Lewiston.

She is survived by two daughters, Bambi Feuz and Robin Bishara.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel, 2730 Military Road.

