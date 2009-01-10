Canucks better with Mats on ice

One of the sports world's great cliches is that a player "makes everyone around him better."

And that could be exactly what Mats Sundin does for the Vancouver Canucks, from a fantasy standpoint.

Sundin was the Toronto Maple Leafs' all-time scoring leader, with 555 goals and 1,321 points. After nine months away from the game, the 37-year-old center made his Canucks debut Wednesday. Sundin had no shots on goal and no points in 15 minutes of ice time. But he is bound to regain his scoring touch, and his playmaking will elevate his teammates.

In Wednesday's 4-2 win over Edmonton, ex-Sabre Steve "We Hardly Knew Ye" Bernier scored twice for the Canucks, after moving up to the checking line thanks to the addition of Sundin. Bernier played between Alex Burrows and Ryan Kesler.

"We didn't see [the Oilers'] top four defensemen all night," Burrows told the Vancouver Sun. "We saw a lot of their third pairing, so obviously that's going to open up ice for us. I think everybody will benefit from [Sundin being here]."

The big Swede centers for Kyle Wellwood and Mason Raymond, which can only help their value. Opposing teams will have fits trying to match up against Sundin's line and the Canucks' top line of Daniel and Henrik Sedin and Pavol Demitra.

Opponents will "have to figure out if they want to go size against Mats or size against [the Sedins] . . . or whatever, it gives us more options," Canucks coach Alan Vigneault told the Canadian Press.

The Connolly question

Tim Connolly returned to the Buffalo Sabres' lineup this weekend. How much rust does his game have after missing 26 games with a rib injury? If you are picking up Connolly, rust is not your major concern, of course. Longevity is.

Connolly has played in just 119 of a possible 368 regular-season games in the past four seasons. He's more fragile than a champagne flute in a windstorm.

Connolly is tied for ninth in the league in points per game with 1.17. He had played in just six games heading into the weekend, though, so that stat doesn't count for much.

If you pick up Connolly on the waiver wire, you know what you're getting. You just don't know for how long.

Bargnani looms large

Center Andrea Bargnani of the NBA's Toronto Raptors was the third-most added player to the rosters of ESPN fantasy players last week. Over his past five games, Bargnani is averaging 22 points per game with six rebounds and two blocks.

If you're lucky enough to grab him, though, don't fall in love with Bargnani completely or he might break your fantasy heart. Why? Because the 7-footer from Italy is thriving while filling in for the injured Jermaine O'Neal, a seven-time All-Star.

There are rumors that the Raptors would like to trade O'Neal and his $21.3 million contract, but that hefty price tag is not likely to attract many suitors. The Raptors may have to deal Bargnani instead if they are looking to shake things up before the Feb. 19 trade deadline.

Hoopsworld last week reported that the Dallas Mavericks were pondering a trade in which they would ship Josh Howard to Toronto in exchange for Bargnani, among others. That might give Bargnani a new lease on fantasy life, but I'm not sure it makes sense in the real world. Doesn't Dallas already have a 7-footer with great perimeter shooting by the name of Dirk Nowitzki?

The Tiger question

Fantasy golf is kicking into full swing now that the PGA Tour is back in action after what seems like two weeks off.

The question for many fantasy leagues is: Do you allow someone to draft Tiger Woods, or is it more fair just to pretend he doesn't exist and go from there? There aren't many sports where one would even ask such a question. (Did they ban Gretzky or Jordan in the '80s and '90s?)

I personally like the challenge of trying to beat a team that drafts Tiger, assuming Woods has anything resembling a Tiger-like year.

Anthony Kim and Camilo Villegas are on everyone's list of can't-miss prospects. And you can't go wrong with Padraig Harrington, who won two majors in 2008.

But don't forget about Sergio Garcia, who had a dramatic win in The Players Championship last spring, tied for second at the PGA Championship, and lost in playoffs in The Barclays and the Tour Championship.

Dudley Hart of Clarence is not a bad choice for your lineup. Hart's six top-10 finishes last year tied him for 14th in that category in the PGA Tour's statistics. Hart played 22 events last year, making 15 cuts and finishing in the top 25 nine times.

