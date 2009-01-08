CWM landfill is both economical and necessary

The recent editorial ("Don't expand the landfill," Dec. 26) contained some significant inaccuracies.

CWM's facility has less than five years of remaining waste disposal capacity, not 42 years as the editorial inaccurately states. Even if the entire United States had 42 years of disposal capacity remaining -- which is questionable -- the increased transportation costs and air emissions from shipping waste to the Midwest, California and Texas have significant adverse economic and environmental impacts.

The closest alternatives to CWM would increase transportation costs by 30 percent to 50 percent for important environmental cleanups, community redevelopment projects and businesses struggling to safely manage their waste. An in-state solution is essential.

The News' statement that hazardous waste disposal demand is "down" has no factual basis and is not consistent with the ambitious brownfield cleanup program and environmental remediation goals as outlined by Gov. David A. Paterson and various other advocates.

In actuality, there are thousands of sites to be cleaned up. The News' own long-standing editorial advocacy for brownfield cleanups in Western New York and improvements in the state's management of these programs suggests that demand for safe disposal should increase.

In Niagara County alone, The News identified "41 brownfield projects in various stages of investigation or cleanup." Another 41 sites are awaiting initial evaluation there.

On March 2, The News editorialized that "Niagara Falls is in the early stages of planning how to return the brownfields that line Buffalo Avenue to productive use, something that has to happen if the city is going to revive." CWM is a vital resource for such cleanups throughout the state.

Finally, the new cap design proposed for CWM is not an "expansion," but a newly engineered capping mechanism that is technically and environmentally superior to other methods used to cover landfills.

It is an environmentally positive step and is the preferred method for capping all landfills, including those handling municipal solid waste. The fact that the liner is made of an advanced material that is thinner and would allow for additional fill does not expand the landfill, as suggested in the editorial. The landfill height and width remain the same. Opposing the new cap design is a step backward.

CWM is committed to sound environmental management. More than 900 local residents visited our site in 2008 to better understand our operations, our extensive environmental monitoring systems and the rigorous state, federal and local government regulations we must follow to protect public health and the environment.

Michael Mahar is CWM district manager.