Behind the Scenes

Kaleidoscope Theatre is searching for volunteers to fill various positions, such as: ushers, theater lobby staff, distributors, special events assistants and more.

A meeting for those interested will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in Marie Maday Theatre at Canisius College. For more information, call 479-1587 or e-mail artistic director Beth Gerardi at beth@kaleidoscopetheatreproductions.com.

Throughout the month of January, Villa Maria Chorale will accept new singers who are interested in performing F.J. Haydn's "Mass in Time of War" in the spring with full orchestral accompaniment.

Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday evenings at Villa Maria College, 240 Pine Ridge Road. For more information, call 634-4077.

Auditions

Aurora Players is holding auditions for the March production of "The Snow Ball" by A.R. Gurney at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Roycroft Pavilion, Hamlin Park, South Grove Street, East Aurora.

Director Mike Breen is looking for 11 men and 11 women: one couple in their 20s, and the rest in their 30s, 40s and 50s. For more information, call 510-0024.

The Alden Christian Theatre Society will be holding auditions for its Lenten play "Siloam" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at ACTS Theatre, 1470 Church St., Alden.

Those interested are asked to bring a one-minute monologue and a list of theatrical experience. For more information, call 937-7881.

-- Kelly Boquard