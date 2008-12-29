NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

>Girl in fair condition in ECMC after shooting

A 17-year-old Niagara Falls girl was listed in fair condition Monday in Erie County Medical Center after a shooting late Saturday in Buffalo.

Kayla McCarthy was in a house on Fulton Street at about 9:35 p.m. when a masked man entered and shot her in the leg.

The incident happened in an apartment between Chicago and Louisiana streets, near South Park Avenue.

The shooter was described as a male wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a mask over his face.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.