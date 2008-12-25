Our own blue rose has fully blossomed

The News article regarding the reprinting of the book, "The Blue Rose" brought back so many memories. The landscape involved the daughters who made our future so special.

More than 40 years ago, I was expecting our third child. My secret hope was that this would be my son -- although I could be happy with either gender. Well, it was Easter Sunday and the Easter bunny brought another girl. But this girl was very different.

She weighed only five pounds and was 15 inches long. At that time you stayed in the hospital for a week after childbirth, so I really got to know this baby. Several specialists advised me to "have her put away. You don't need to get attached since she will probably die by her fifth birthday." What a great outlook! We ignored the advice since I was already attached to her and felt she would be OK eventually. Besides, her sisters were anxiously awaiting their baby sister, and how could I tell them, "don't get attached"? We were all attached to each other.

To make a long story short, our new daughter brought new challenges. However, she continued to grow and had a place of her own. The physicians said "failure to thrive" was part of her problems. Several surgeries and illnesses led us to the hospital. But she continued to be our "special rose." Then a book came out titled "The Blue Rose" by Gerda Klein. It suddenly put things in perspective and I was eternally grateful for this wisdom.

Time flew and we had another daughter. She was perfect in so many ways and our family continued to thrive. Soon, everyone was in school and I needed to stay busy. So I became involved in the Special Olympics, which offered my daughter the opportunities her sisters took for granted. I also got a "paying" job as a school secretary. From time to time, I read "The Blue Rose" as a friendly reminder.

Well, 40-plus years have passed and all four daughters have brought much joy, varied experiences and undying love to our family. In the midst of their hectic lives, the sisters always included and cherished their "Blue Rose" sister. The usual sibling rivalries were there, but rarely included daughter number three. They showered her with affection and admiration for the tasks she mastered. She continued to blossom and showed everyone her personality and zest for life.

As they matured, she showed her pride in their successes and her dedication to their efforts. She joined the Heritage Center's workshop at 21 and became a full-fledged adult, complete with her non-driver's ID. She will soon receive her 25-year service award, and can't wait to be recognized.

In retrospect, the reprinting of "The Blue Rose" is very much overdue. In trying to purchase copies for people who have given birth to an infant with handicaps, I had not been able to find a copy. So the News article regarding the reprinting was just a blessing. And it made me again look at the past and know it was the path we were meant to take. There were always more ups than downs. And my bouquet of flowers is just perfect.

My red rose is daughter number one -- born at Christmas. My yellow rose is daughter number two, who has used yellow rose as an e-mail address. Daughter number three is, of course, the blue rose we were fortunate to see bloom. And our white rose is daughter number four. She proved to be the last, but not the least, and has joined the field of special education as a teacher. Each of our roses has made this bouquet very special. I wouldn't trade it for any other kind.