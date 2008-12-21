A glimpse of faith in real world

Lindy Redmond sits in the living room of her Elma patio home, near windows offering views of open fields, and counts off beads.

Wrap over twice, push the end through, grab with a hook, pull tight.

Do it once, and you've got a bead made out of twine.

Do it 60 times, and you've made a rosary, a circlet of beads used for prayer.

Do it 1,548 times, and you're about where Redmond is now. A woman doing her best in a world that can be violent and cruel.

This is a glimpse of faith, in the real world.

We get numbed by other images. Of garish signs waved at rallies, and angry debates in which one side must lose so another can win. We get so worn out by sights of fury and division, drummed into our heads on a daily basis, that we sometimes forget there's another kind of belief. A far less visible kind, though it might live down the street from us, or stand behind us in line at the supermarket.

The real deal looks a lot more like this: a woman sitting quietly in a Marrano development in Elma, making beads.

Redmond, a retired teacher, used to work with gifted students in the Orchard Park schools. Now in her 60s and a grandmother, she wears her blond hair in a tousled cap; her blue eyes shine merrily behind rimless glasses.

She grew up Catholic and Irish, like many in Western New York. In 1989, she first felt a small inner voice telling her to make a rosary.

"I thought I'd make 10 and give them to 10 friends," said Redmond, who lives with her husband, Tom, a retired guidance counselor. "I never thought I'd make many. But I have learned in my old age" -- she laughs -- "that if an idea keeps coming to you, you do it."

What began as inspiration grew into passion. Redmond has made 1,548 rosaries so far.

She gives them all away, to foreign missions and churches in the Buffalo area, where they are used in Communion and catechism classes, by brides and at baptisms. Earlier this year, she switched to making rosaries for the troops in Iraq, out of sturdy twine in dark camouflage colors, with no plastic or metal parts, so they don't shine or make noise.

"The boys hang them around their necks," said Redmond, proudly.

It takes Redmond 45 to 90 minutes to make a rosary. Do the math. She's spent at least 48 days of her life creating circlets of beads that, she realizes, some people may never use.

But real faith doesn't look at ends; it values the action itself, which comes from a place of love. That holds true for many religions, not just Catholicism.

And that's what Redmond has learned, 1,548 times over. She has also learned strength, which she realized in a new way in October, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

That news came as a shock. Everybody can think of a time in life when the ground seemed to drop from beneath you; her cancer diagnosis was Redmond's.

"I thought, I am going to die," she recalls. "When you are diagnosed with breast cancer, that is right there in front of you."

We all know faith is no guarantee against terrible moments in life. But it can give you a lifeline to cling to, when they come. Redmond hung on to hers. Last week, she got a call from her doctor, telling her that her second surgery was successful and she won't need chemotherapy.

This Christmas, with the world so torn, seems a fitting time to start looking for faith anywhere we can find it.

It's shining right now, in unexpected places. One of them is Elma.

e-mail:cvogel@buffnews.com