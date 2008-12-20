Kern getting a leg up as a rookie

DENVER -- Cal Kern calls himself "one of the originals," a Bills fan who was a wide-eyed kid when the franchise was born. The Rockpile? Heck, Kern remembers going to the Knox farm in East Aurora to watch the team practice in the early days.

So yeah, Kern had mixed feelings about this game. His son, Brett, is the rookie punter for the Broncos, who take on the Bills this afternoon.

"Looking at the schedule a couple of months ago, I said, 'This could be a bummer in December,' " Cal Kern said last week.

Brett, 22, became a Bills fan during the Super Bowl years. His earliest memory is of Don Beebe chasing down Leon Lett. In October, when the Bills and Broncos were both leading their divisions, Brett figured this game would have playoff implications for both teams. Didn't everyone?

But soon after, the Bills began their collapse. They've lost seven out of eight. All they have to play for is a .500 record, and perhaps their head coach's job. Denver, meanwhile, can clinch the AFC West with a win.

"So this will be a piece of cake," said Cal Kern, who will watch on TV in Grand Island. "The Bills' demise has made it a ton easier. My son is playing against the team he grew up with and he has everything to play for. So yeah, I'm in the driver's seat."

A lot of Bills fans can barely stand to watch right now. But they should take a peek at the Broncos punter. Brett Kern is a nice story, a kid who dreamed of playing for the Bills and got into the NFL the hard way.

Kern, who punted at Grand Island High, had a stellar career at Toledo, where he was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top punter as a senior. But he wasn't invited to the NFL Combine and was not drafted last April.

That was a blow to Kern, who took up punting as a high school sophomore and told himself, "This is what I want to do for the rest of my life."

"I was a little frustrated," Kern said. "But there was nothing I could do about it. It was out of my control. That just motivated me to work harder and to do my best when I worked out for teams. I was just hoping and praying Denver would call me. This was where I wanted to be."

The Broncos had been in touch, and signed him after the draft. On July 5, Kern married his fiancee, Tiffany. Two days later, he flew to Denver, where he became part of a terrific Broncos rookie class.

Kern is second in the AFC in punting at 47.0 yards a kick. His net (38.0) is eighth in the AFC. Today, Kern will be punting to Roscoe Parrish, who leads in the AFC in punt returning. He'll go against Brian Moorman, his punting idol.

"When I started to get serious about punting, I looked up to Brian," Kern said. "This will be the first time I get to meet him. He's got such great leg speed and strength. He can explode up and through the ball. I remember when he did the 40-yard challenge at the Pro Bowl. That man is an athlete."

He could say the same about his dad. Cal Kern, 58, was a star soccer goalkeeper at Buffalo State. He played with Randy Smith on the 1972 team that was ranked fifth in the nation. Fred Hartrick, who coached those teams, sad Kern could punt from one penalty area to the other in the air.

"That was with a big gust of wind coming down the Scajaquada," said Cal, who owns the Niagara Power, a collegiate summer baseball team in Niagara Falls. "All right, I'll take some credit. He has my leg and my hands."

Cal Kern had a tryout for the 1972 U.S. Olympic team. But he turned his ankle playing basketball the night before the tryout. Shep Messing made it and became the most famous goalie in the country.

Cal went in the first round of the NASL draft. But he shattered his kneecap that year, ending his pro career. He coached soccer on Grand Island for years. He coached Brett from age 4 until he was a high school sophomore. Then Brett did the same thing his father did after his freshman year. He switched sports. Cal quit football for soccer. Brett did the opposite.

"Deep down, he always wanted to play in the NFL," said Cal Kern. "That was his dream. He was afraid to tell me because of my soccer background. When I sensed he had lost his passion for soccer, I told him, 'Follow your heart and see where God takes you. Do it with everything you have.' He lit up like a Christmas tree when I said it."

Brett Kern is a deeply religious man, like his father. Brett said he has to pinch himself now and then when he realizes he is actually playing in the NFL, alongside some of the greatest athletes in the world.

"I want to take this as far as God allows me," Brett said. His father, who has traveled to three Broncos games, can't quite believe it, either.

"I don't know if it's hit me yet," Cal said. "My flesh and blood is playing in the NFL, and he's doing quite well. Yeah, it's quite a ride. I'm a Christian, so I kind of look at it as a faith journey.

"I'm hoping to make a trip to the Super Bowl."

