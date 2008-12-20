The Business Calendar runs each Sunday in the Business section. Notices of meetings, seminars and workshops of interest to the area business community should be sent to the Business News Desk of The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240, by the preceding Thursday, faxed to 849-4587, or e-mailed to fin@buffnews.com.

>Tuesday

Business groups

BNI Executive Marketing Team, business networking group, 7-8:30 a.m., Millennium Hotel and Resort, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Information, call Jeff Murbach, 504-1500 or visit: www.bniemt.com.

***

>Wednesday

Business groups

Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, AM Attitude Adjustment, business networking meeting, 8 a.m., Lucky's Family Restaurant, 3400 Transit Road, Lancaster. Call 681-9755.