Being with family is always the best gift

Christmas has turned into an unusual part of the year for me and my family. Ten years ago, my paternal grandfather passed away five days before the holiday, so it always makes us a little melancholy.

And now that my parents are snow birds, all the brothers find a way to be with them in spirit by calling on Christmas morning to see what everyone is up to.

Traditions change. Family members come and go and, like all living systems, they evolve organically. My new wife, Lindsay, and I have spent the last four years at her Aunt Diane's house in Lancaster surrounded by family, dogs, gifts and great food.

As a newcomer to their customs, I've never had wrapping-paper fights. Before the day is over, Lindsay, her brother, Rich, and her cousins Nick and Shauna start whipping balls of wrapping paper at each other during the present-opening portion of the festivities.

Nicholas is in the armed forces this year, so we'll have to get Shauna twice as badly this time around.

The other thing I'm not used to is such an abundance of side dishes. My family has always had one gigantic meat serving with perhaps two sides. On her side, they've got homemade potato rolls (they're incredible!), corn, mashed potatoes, candy, chocolate and assorted nuts.

While the food is cooking, most of us resort to the smoking lounge -- Diane's bedroom with the window open -- and trade embarrassing family stories. The guys generally hold down the couch and play the latest squad-based, counter-terrorist video game. They always try to get me to join in on their festivities, but those sort of games are too complicated for me.

After the meal rolls around and we collectively waddle back into the living room, we all take turns opening gifts.

The first year that I went to Diane's house, I was apprehensive about meeting the entire firing line in one fell swoop. I wanted to make a good first impression, so I wore a dress shirt, formal shoes and a tie. As soon as we came in the door, Diane shouted out, "You brought me a man for Christmas!" As everybody now knows, I blush at the drop of a hat. My face was redder than Rudolph's nose.

And aside from being nuts, we all love nuts. I got no less than four containers of cashews last year. I complained about how I'd never eat them all, but by spring every single one was gone.

The girls give each other gigantically oversized chocolate bars that resemble trophies from the Bat Cave, and the guys generally get Sour Patch Kids or gourmet and specialty barbecue hot sauces. The old folks end up with sensible gifts like gigantic calculators and retractable claws.

The one tradition I've never given up is making time at the end of the day to watch "It's A Wonderful Life" with Jimmy Stewart while I reflect on the year. Stewart will always remind me of my grandfather, so it's like having him with me for at least a few hours. Lindsay and I curl up on the couch, fire up some kettle corn and overindulge our cats while we watch the movie.

And I know that down in Florida, my mom has found a station that has an all-day Christmas carol marathon. Traditions may change, but family is still the best gift I can think of for the holidays.